Taron Egerton Confirms He Is Not a Part of ‘Kingsman 3’

The first two Kingsman movies from Matthew Vaughn and Fox have focused on the adventures of outcast-turned-super spy Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton. However, the upcoming third film in the franchise won’t be following suit, and Egerton will not be involved.

During an interview with Yahoo! Movies UK ahead of his new film, Robin Hood, Egerton was asked about the third Kingsman movie, which was already reported to be a prequel to the first two. The actor quickly confirmed that Eggsy would be sitting this installment out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know how hot off the press this is, and I think I’m allowed to say it, but I’m not in the next Kingsman movie,” he said.

While this may be disappointing to the fans of the franchise, Egerton goes on to explain that he isn’t done with the franchise for good. He and Vaughn still continue to talk about the future of Kingsman, and he plans on portraying the character of Eggsy again, it’s just that this new movie tells a different story in the Kingsman universe.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again,” Egerton confirmed. “I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me.”

Egerton finished by saying that Vaughn had told him the plan for the third movie, and that it was a very exciting premise, despite the lack of Eggsy.

“His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting,” Egerton added. “I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

Early reports regarding the new Kingsman film say that it will take place during World War I and that Ralph Fiennes will take on the lead role. This will likely help explain more about the Kingsman organization itself.

Still, as great as all this sounds, it won’t quite feel the same without Eggsy around. Egerton has exploded onto the scene since the first Kingsman film was released, and he’s nabbed a few major roles as of late. After his turn as Robin Hood later this month, the actor will portray music icon Elton John in the 2019 biopic Rocketman.

Are you excited for Kingsman 3, even without Taron Egerton? How soon do you think it will be before we see Eggsy again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!