Knives Out Screening One Week Early

Knives Out is the latest film from Rian Johnson, who is best known for directing films such as Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi as well “Ozymandias,” arguably the greatest episode in Breaking Bad history. If you’re itching to watch Knives Out, you’re in luck, because Johnson just announced that the film will have some early screenings. The movie’s wide release hits on November 27th, but according to Johnson’s latest tweet, you can now view the film on November 22nd and/or November 23rd.

Thanksgiving is too long to wait, so you know what? Screw it. Let’s do an early #KnivesOut preview! Showtimes and tickets: https://t.co/tTzozm7Zm8

Friday 11/22 and Saturday 11/23. Get em while they’re hot! pic.twitter.com/L4QdjEyXbn — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 11, 2019

Many people commented on the post, clearly excited about the news:

“Annnnnnd purchased,” @RichardHStevens replied.

“Got my tickets!! Can’t wait king!!!!,” @balancedpadawan wrote.

“Rian how did you know it was my birthday??,” @baddestmamajama commented.

“Algorithm,” Johnson joked.

“USA only :(,” @Garry_S added.

“:-( Sorry!,” Johnson replied.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chirs Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out is also the first project Johnson has released since The Last Jedi, with the director experimenting in other genres before returning to a galaxy far far away in his own Star Wars trilogy.

“The truth is they’re still figuring out their schedule, their game plan, so if it’s possible for me to squeeze in another film before or while working on that, I will,” Johnson recently explained.

Knives Out hits theaters everywhere on November 27th.