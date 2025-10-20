Live-Action KPop Demon Hunters Movie Chances Suffer A Major Blow (But For Good Reason)

KPop Demon Hunters has been the most successful feature film to release with Netflix this year, animated or otherwise, but the creators behind it all don’t believe that a live-action take on the film would work in the same way. KPop Demon Hunters has been such a massive hit for Netflix since it released earlier this Summer, and only continues to rise as many more either catch it for the first time or check it out over and over. This has led to talks about what kind of future plans the franchise could end up having with Netflix and Sony Pictures moving forward.

Not only were there early reports that KPop Demon Hunters would be getting potentially multiple sequels with Netflix, but even a potential live-action version of the film. But speaking to the BBC, creator and co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans shut down the idea of a live-action adaptation. Noting that much of what makes the original film successful is because they can do much more with animation, “It would feel too grounded. So totally it wouldn’t work for me,” Kang said of the idea.

KPop Demon Hunters Creators Debunk Live-Action Movie Plans

“There’s so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation,” Kang began when asked about a potential live-action version of KPop Demon Hunters. “It’s really hard to imagine these characters in a live action world. It would feel too grounded. So totally it wouldn’t work for me.” Appelhans felt the same about the idea too and noted how they were able to do some impossible things in animation that would be tough to pull off otherwise,”One of the great things about animation is that you make these composites of impossibly great attributes.”

“Rumi can be this goofy comedian and then singing and doing a spinning back-kick a second later and then freefalling through the sky,” Appelhans continued. “The joy of animation is how far you can push and elevate what’s possible. I remember they adapted a lot of different animes and often times, it just feels a little stilted.” And that is likely a lot of the reason why the film has done so well. It’s managed to take the energy fans get from K-pop performances and gave them a whole new overhaul through kinetic animation.

What’s Next for KPop Demon Hunters?

As for the future of the franchise, no plans have officially been announced for KPop Demon Hunters as of this time. The film will be returning to theaters as part of a special event later this Fall, and listings have popped up online about a potential short film that has been secretly developed since the release of the film with Netflix. But nothing has been set in stone just yet as to what fans of the film can actually look forward to. The directors do have some ideas on where to take the story, however.

Kang noted how “there’s definitely more we can do with these characters in this world,” and assured fans that a follow up would be something the creators themselves want to see, “And whatever it will be, it will be a story that deserves to be a sequel, and it will be something that we want to see.”

