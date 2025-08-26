Netflix Just Shook Up the Movie Industry (And May Have Given Theaters New Hope)

Netflix achieved a new feat over the past weekend. The streaming service managed to secure a number one movie at the box office with the limited release, Sing-Along version, of KPop Demon Hunters. It’s a feat that is made all the more impressive by the fact that the film has been streaming on the platform for over two months now and remains available on the streaming service (at the time of writing this). Despite this, however, tickets quickly sold out for the limited theatrical release of the Sing-Along version of KPop Demon Hunters, and the film quickly usurped Weapons‘ top spot at the box office. As if that isn’t impressive enough, the film continues to dominate Netflix’s streaming charts and has officially become the biggest Netflix movide ever, overtaking Red Notice.

Oddly enough, despite KPop Demon Hunters‘ continued success, many have appeared unbothered by the movie conquering the box office. The fact of the matter is that the success of KPop Demon Hunters, both in theaters and on Netflix, is something theater chains and movie studios should be taking bigger note of, as it could impact how streaming platforms treat their releases going forward.

Netflix doesn’t typically do theatrical releases. In fact, previously, Netflix has only given a theatrical release to a film if it was in order to ensure the movie qualified for awards season – and even then, the release came before the film ultimately debuted on streaming. Prior to KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix hadn’t had a number one movie at the domestic box office; now, following the massive box office success of K-Pop Demon Hunters, that seems likely to change.

Netflix has already confirmed that it is eager to expand the world of KPop Demon Hunters. Sequels and spinoffs have been discussed with the film having surpassed every expectation, thus far. Releasing a movie in theaters while it is readily available on the streaming platform was already a risky move, but one that paid off because fans cannot get enough of it. Now knowing that it’s possible, Netflix and other streamers would be smart to take note of what KPop Demon Hunters has already achieved in the two months since the film was released. The Sing-Along release in theaters, while the film was already available on Netflix, has just opened up an entirely new lane for streamers and studios, one where they can create special event releases for successful streaming releases.

How K-Pop Demon Hunters Will Impact Hollywood

The box office success of K-Pop Demon Hunters proves there is a market for streaming films to be celebrated on the big screen. Families – and fans, in general – were able to share their love of the movie and its songs together in a theater experience, something they hadn’t been able to do prior. Knowing it was a two-day event, one that was only available at a limited number of theaters, made the event all the more appealing because it had a level of exclusivity.

Even more impressive, though, is that the Sing-Along version is now available on Netflix, and while fans knew it was coming, they still opted to spend the money to enjoy the Sing-Along version of the hit movie in a crowd setting. It’s something box office analysts never could’ve dreamed of: A movie first made popular on streaming becoming a massive box office hit, while still available to stream at home.

As streaming services continue to try to release exciting, exclusive content for their audiences, eager to try to secure as many subscribers as possible, they need to consider what is possible after K-Pop Demon Hunters. No longer are projects sent to streaming limited to the constraints of being a streaming exclusive. In fact, streaming platforms and their data metrics are now the perfect lab to see what content is popular enough, and what kind of theatrical events can be tailored to fit each IP. That process will allow streamers to revalue the effort put the projects they’re offering, while letting audiences know that studios and streamers are paying attention to what the audience is engaging with, and why. Of course, a Sing-Along option isn’t an option for all films, but different forms of special screenings can be done.

At a time when the box office has failed to reach the heights it once did pre-COVID, theaters (and studios) should be excited by what K-Pop Demon Hunters has achieved. It’s proof of just how much audiences will invest in theatrical events, if they have proper incentie to go to the theaters and have a good time. K-Pop Demon Hunters has proven just how willing and ready audiences are to show up (including that coveted family demographic). Now it’s time for Hollywood to listen.

Fans can currently stream both the regular version and the Sing-Along version of K-Pop Demon Hunters on Netflix. The film’s chart-topping soundtrack is available now as an audio CD and through iTunes, with a vinyl copy of the soundtrack now available to pre-order for an October release.