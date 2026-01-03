KPop Demon Hunters Dropped a Free Surprise for Fans (And It Reveals Whole New Look Into the Movie)

KPop Demon Hunters fans have gotten a free surprise to help kick off the new year, and it gives insight into a whole new side of the popular movie you’ve never seen before. KPop Demon Hunters was undoubtedly the biggest and most surprising animation industry success of last year. The film was quietly dropped on Netflix earlier this Summer forgoing a traditional theatrical run, but quickly became the most watched original film with the streaming service in its history. Now begins the long wait for its eventual sequel to hit next.

KPop Demon Hunters is now working on an official sequel, but it’s going to be quite a while before we get to see the new film in action. Thankfully, the wait for the next film is going to be even easier thanks to Deadline as they have officially shared the screenplay for KPop Demon Hunters with fans online. This reveals the script and how it eventually came to full fruition on screen with Netflix, and gives fans a whole new insight into how it was all put together. You can check it out by following the link here.

When Does KPop Demon Hunters 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have finalized a deal for a KPop Demon Hunters sequel with the first film’s directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. It’s currently eyeing a release with the streaming platform in 2029, so it’s going to be quite a while before fans get to see the sequel. This unfortunately does make a lot of sense as the first film was in development for nearly a decade before its own release, and went through multiple kinds of variations before it was all settled on.

This insight into the production has been revealed through other free surprises like the official art book for KPop Demon Hunters that was shared online directly with fans. But also when you consider all the work put into the first film, a second does need to take its time before its release. KPop Demon Hunters was not only a hit on Netflix, but its songs and performing artists have since taken over the real world too with performances in all sorts of high profile events through 2025.

KPop Demon Hunters Makes History

Courtesy of Netflix

A sequel to KPop Demon Hunters is also in an unenviable position as it needs to follow one of the biggest success stories of the 2020s. It was the most watched film ever with Netflix, its soundtrack constantly hit the top of the Billboard charts (and stayed there for consecutive weeks), and it’s even been one of the most nominated animated movies at the Golden Globes this year with nominations for Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Song with “Golden,” and for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

KPop Demon Hunters is likely the biggest takeaway that animation fans will have from 2025, but it also should be a signal to the bigger film industry at large that there’s a huge demand for great animation like this. For it to takeover both Netflix and theaters with its short stint in theaters, the film just keeps on winning. And now with this new look at the script, the energy has always been in there.

