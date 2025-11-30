KPop Demon Hunters Fans Just Got a Free Surprise While We Wait for Sequel

KPop Demon Hunters has absolutely dominated Netflix ever since it premiered earlier this year, and fans of the film have just gotten an awesome surprise (totally for free) that gives a whole new look at how it all came together. KPop Demon Hunters has been one of Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s biggest successes of the last few years, and it’s the result of a ton of work behind the scenes. The film was first announced to be in development five long years ago, and has been in the works even longer, and has gone through all sorts of different iterations over that time.

KPop Demon Hunters had gone through a number of different designs and choices before the team behind it all settled on the version of the HUNTR/X trio that we see in the film, and now fans have gotten a cool new look at how it all was made with the digital release of its official art book. Shared online officially and completely for free, you can check out The Art of KPop Demon Hunters right now (at the link here) to see how it was brought to life from its earliest stages.

KPop Demon Hunters Releases Special Art Book for Free

Courtesy of Netflix

The Art of KPop Demon Hunters is a brand new art book collaboration between Nucleus and Netflix that runs for over 140 pages of behind the scenes tidbits, special illustrations, character design galleries and more that detail more about the film than fans might have ever realized. It’s a special surprise not only because the physical release of the book isn’t coming until next year, but this is a completely free surprise that every fan can just check out right now. It’s just another sign that this really is becoming a massive franchise for Netflix.

It’s such a big franchise that Netflix is already looking ahead to what could be coming next. Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have signed a deal for an official sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, and development on the new film has begun with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. It’s going to be quite a while before this sequel releases, however, as it’s scheduled for a launch sometime in 2029. This release window has yet to be locked down so it could be hitting sooner, but there’s also just as much of a chance it might hit much later as well.

What’s Going on With the Sequel?

Courtesy of Netflix

The KPop Demon Hunters sequel not hitting until 2029 at the earliest might be a blow to fans, but this art book helps to demonstrate why a sequel is taking so long. Though it was clear from the first film that there are potential avenues to explore with both HUNTR/X’s future and past full of stories, it’s also a film that took a long time to make without any guarantee of success. Sony and Netflix weren’t even approaching the film as a potential franchise until after it launch to great acclaim.

So development happening on a sequel after the first film wrapped makes it a much better future for the franchise moving forward. It’s going to mean that each new film is going to be crafted as a great film first and foremost rather than just keeping the franchise active to churn out money. We’re going to see a lot more from it from now on, and free surprises like this art book are a great way to keep the party going.

