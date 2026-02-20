KPop Demon Hunters Slammed by Gorillaz Frontman: “There’s Nothing Left of Our Ideas”

In the animation world, KPop Demon Hunters has become a force of nature following its premiere on Netflix last summer. Taking the world by storm, the story of Zoey, Mira, and Rumi is already working on a sequel, along with various other projects that are sure to expand on the demonic world. In a wild twist of fate, one of the biggest animated bands in the world recently commented on the success of the Sony Pictures animated film and didn’t have the kindest of words for the film and its idol band.

Recently, The Rolling Stone interviewed the Gorillaz’s creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett to discuss the history of the band and their animated exploits. During the discussion, the interviewer hinted at the idea that Hewlett and Albarn’s band helped lead the way for KPop Demon Hunters, which was a fact that Damon was happy to discuss, “Between that and the f***ing ABBA hologram show, there’s really nothing left of our ideas. All have been taken and monetised in an extreme way.”

To add to this, Jamie Hewlett stated, “I think that the fact that we are an animated band has helped just a little bit. Young people go, ‘What’s that? I love that animation. Let me check it out.’ Then they hear the music, and they go, ‘Oh, my God, I love it.’ And then it brings a new audience.”

The Gorillaz Vs. The Demon Hunters

While KPop Demon Hunters is in the running for two Academy Awards later this year, the Gorillaz are no slouch when it comes to having a big influence in the world of animation. Since the band first started releasing albums in 1998, the animated collective has won a Grammy Award while also being nominated for ten. Over their history, they have won twenty-seven awards overall and continue to create music to this day as their animated avatars appear in music videos and even on the road. Unfortunately, an official animated movie focusing on the Gorillaz might never happen.

In 2023, Netflix canceled a Gorillaz animated movie that had been in the works, which would have seen Albarn and Hewitt working on the music and story for the film. The cancellation was, supposedly, thanks to the streaming service deciding to take a different approach with animation in general. For those who might not know, the Gorillaz have quite a lot of lore when it comes to each of their members, so there would be plenty of story to potentially cover with this now-canceled film.

Ironically enough, the Gorillaz had a wild Cartoon Network crossover that garnered quite a lot of attention. The band had actually added a villain from The Powerpuff Girls to their roster, as Ace from the Gangreen Gang replaced one member for a period of time. While Ace would eventually leave the band, it still went to show how wild the Gorillaz could get when they wanted to.

