Powerpuff Girls Villain Mojo Jojo Just Got A Crazy Rap Song Named After Him

The Powerpuff Girls have made quite a few headlines recently, whether thanks to the live-action adaptation leak that hit the internet and/or their recent return in the Jellystone crossover, Crisis on Infinite Mirths. In a surprising twist, musicians Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar have paid tribute to one of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup’s greatest foes. With anime and animation continuing to play a heavy role in the music world, fans still might be surprised to see the green-skinned primate making headlines in such a fashion. Mojo Jojo might not be slated for a return, but the world has not forgotten about the memorable cartoon villain.

The latest track is currently available to stream on Apple Music, which you can access here. Hilariously, the biggest reference to the Cartoon Network villain in the song is Carti stating that he is “smashin’ on all the h**s, Mojo Jojo,” referencing the beatdowns that the super-intelligent primate has delivered unto the animated superheroes in the past. Ironically enough, this cartoon and music crossover is far from the only time that a green-skinned Powerpuff Girl villain has made their way onto the music scene. In fact, you might be surprised to learn that a Cartoon Network antagonist actually became a member of a prominent rock band for a time.

The Powerpuff Gorillaz

The Gorillaz have become an amazing psychedelic band since first hitting the music scene but you might not know, or recall, that The Powerpuff Girls’ Ace was actually a member of the band for some time. In 2018, the leader of the Gangreen Gang became an official Gorilla, taking the role of bass player when band member Murdoc was placed in prison in the band’s fictional storyline. Appearing as a part of the band’s sixth album and making appearances in music videos, this might have rivaled Mojo Jojo’s recent musical collab.

Why Mojo’s Jellystone Appearance is a Must Watch

Of the many Cartoon Network characters that made a comeback as a part of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Mojo Jojo might have received the most screen time. Falling head over heels for the bear Cindy, Mojo attempts to fix the current multiverse issue that has befallen the land that was once fit to bursting with only Hanna Barbera characters. With characters from The Powerpuff Girls, Regular Show, Ed, Edd, ‘N Eddy, Samurai Jack, and many other Cartoon Network series arriving in the Yogi Bear locale, Cindy and Mojo found themselves becoming star-crossed lovers after sharing quite a few brainy similarities.

Ironically enough, Mojo did appear in the cursed live-action adaptation trailer that leaked online recently, though the villain most assuredly wasn’t a primate. The CW pilot was apparently planning to have two new characters named Mojo and Jojo, who were regular human beings with an ax to grind against Townsville’s most powerful superheroes. While nothing was ever confirmed, it would have been interesting to see if this live-action take on the green-skinned primate might have eventually seen the pair looking more like the character they were based on.

