Kurt Russell Kept Calling Star-Lord "Star Wars" While Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The success of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies has led plenty of fans to ask filmmaker James Gunn whether he would ever be interested in directing a Star Wars project. The answer, invariably, is no, but apparently while on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, Hollywood icon Kurt Russell apparently kept bringing up Star Wars...just not in the way you might expect. According to Gunn, in the scene where Russell had to say that everyone has heard of Star-Lord, even out in the middle of nowhere where Ego lives, apparently the actor couldn't stop referring to Chris Pratt's character as "Star Wars" rather than "Star-Lord."

Apparently, according to the filmmaker, "[Russell] couldn't get it out of his head!" Co-star Pom Klementieff confirmed it, saying she had a pretty vivid memory of it, too.

"I remember it was hard not to laugh," Klementieff added.

You can see the tweet below.

Kurt Russell kept calling @prattprattpratt “Star Wars” instead of Star Lord in this scene. He couldn’t get it out of his head! 🤣#QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

The outtake of Russell saying "Star Wars" instead of "Star-Lord" is in circulation; you can see it on the Guardians Blu-ray or if you own the movie in a digital format that includes the bonus features.

The anecdote is one of a number of cool stories, recollections, and behind-the-scenes tidbits that Gunn, along with Chris Pratt, Klementieff, Sean Gunn, and Steve Agee, shared with fans during the latest Quarantine Watch Party hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. We'll be having an Avengers: Infinity War watch party coming up this weekend, so keep your eyes on comicbook.com/marvel for more details.

In Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians are hired by a powerful alien race, the Sovereign, to protect their precious batteries from invaders. When it is discovered that Rocket has stolen the items they were sent to guard, the Sovereign dispatch their armada to search for vengeance. As the Guardians try to escape, the mystery of Peter's parentage is revealed.

You can watch Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 -- and most other Marvel Studios films -- on Disney+.

