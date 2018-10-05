Janelle Monae Cast in Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’

The cast of Disney’s Lady and the Tramp continues to grow, as the film has added the talents of singer and actress Janelle Monae to an already star-studded lineup.

According to Deadline, Monae has been tapped to play Peg, the “wise-cracking” pal of leading character Lady, who will be voiced by Tessa Thompson. Peg was voiced by actress Peggy Lee in the original animated film in 1955.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Monae and Thompson will star opposite Justin Theroux, who is lending his voice to Tramp. The cast also includes Thomas Mann, Kiersey Clemons, Benedict Wong, Ashley Jensen, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

The new film will be a hybrid of both live-action and CGI, much like Disney’s recent hits, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast. Upcoming movies like Dumbo and The Lion King will also implement similar technology.

Charlie Bean, director of The LEGO Ninjago Movie is taking charge of the project, which was written by Andrew Bujalski, and is being produced by Bringham Taylor. Unlike the previous live-action adaptations that Disney has released over the last few years, Lady and the Tramp won’t be sent to theaters around the world. This film is set to be one of the first originals produced for Disney’s exclusive streaming service, which is set to launch in 2019. The service will also feature new TV series from the worlds of High School Musical, Star Wars, Marvel, and other franchises.

The original Lady and the Tramp was released by Walt Disney Animation in 1955, and told the story of Lady, and upper-class American cocker spaniel, whose path crossed with Tramp, a clever stray. During the course of their adventure, the unlikely companions found love in one another.

What do you think of the all-star cast of Disney’s Lady and the Tramp? Are you excited for the new streaming service? Let us know in the comments!