Lauralee Bell Talks Breaking Bad in Lifetime's VC Andrews Ruby Movies

This weekend, Lifetime will drop not one but two new movies based on books by VC Andrews -- the first in a four-part series of TV movies that will conclude next weekend, with one movie each hitting on March 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th. The Ruby Movie Series Event follows Ruby Landry as she explores the depths of her curious family tree, including her wealthy and mysterious estranged father. Stars across all four films include, Raechelle Banno, Karina Banno, Naomi Judd, Gil Bellows, Lauralee Bell and Ty Wood. The series goes from Ruby on Saturday and Pearl in the Mist on Sunday, to next week's All That Glitters (Saturday) and Hidden Jewel (Sunday).

For Bell, who has played sweet and caring women for most of her TV career, the role of Daphne -- a mean-spirited and money-grubbing "evil stepmother" -- is a change of pace that is likely to surprise her Young and the Restless fans as much as it delights the VC Andrews crowd.

Bell recently joined ComicBook for a conversation about the two-week movie event, which launches tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

So you have two Lifetime movies coming out in two days...but it took over a year to finish making them, because of the pandemic. What was that like?

It's now March. It has been unbelievable that literally a year ago we were there filming it. We finished the first -- almost the first two -- and then COVID happened. The girls, the two leads, are Australian. So they had to go home.

On lower-budget productions, it's tough because you can't necessarily spare two weeks of putting somebody up in a hotel all the time to quarantine.

Exactly. Because we were shooting on Victoria Island we got a couple of extra days. When we heard that shows in Vancouver were shutting down, we still got like an extra four days, just because we were pretty much removed from like the masses of people, and we just felt very safe and kind of disconnected. I'll never forget the day where I saw everyone in the crew kind of reacting to whatever they were hearing in their ear piece. I think Riverdale and another show were shutting down, and I thought, "Oh God, please just let me finish these two scenes left, please."

I was fortunate enough to, to get out, and then I was super happy to hear four months later that they were coming back to finish it up. I think this is my fifth Lifetime movie. For me, it's a great escape, different from the soap. I play such an uptight character. I was the DA and lawyer. So to play this crazy stepmom who is literally the opposite of me -- I'm so motherly and this woman could care less about her step-kids.

Between playing against type and flying to and from the set during COVID, it all seems just so far removed from your day to day.

All the other movies I've done, I never want there to be a "fake" moment. I like to play it all very natural. And then with this, I had to go to the director and just say, "It's so foreign for me to be this over the top. So if this looks silly, like you've got to tell me. I will be grateful, not offended in any way."

Then, we sort of realized that with Daphne, there was no limits. I mean, she just doesn't care what other people think. She is all about her. And so there is no real wrong. I don't ever wear red lipstick, so I realize this is all part of playing the part, but I would morph into someone that was really quite unrecognizable. Once you're there and you have that hair and makeup, and then your wardrobe, and then obviously that awesome mansion that we were in on Victoria, it made making the switch very easy.

With soaps, the turnaround time is extremely quick. You're shooting and then people are seeing it.

People never think about is just how much like dialogue we have every night [on soap operas]! We could come home from work at five o'clock, and have like 30 pages for the next morning. It's very quick turnaround. So for this to be a year out? It's so funny, because I've had to grab a whole bunch of behind the scenes photos on my phone. I'm scrolling in my pictures for a good 30 seconds before I can get back to last February.

There is a lot more bleed-over than some people would think from the world of soaps to superheroes. The larger than life characters attract a certain kind of actor, sometimes, I think.

Yeah, for sure. The crazy thing about soap audiences and comic audiences is, the fans will hit you on mistakes. They know your characters as well as you do, or at least they have it in their mind how it will be. That's always interesting. I say, what's so unique about The Young and the Restless is that so many of us are the same actors for so many years, that two of us get in a room and you do not have to say a word, and our audience would be able to understand what's going on, like, "okay, well, Victor, he's that, and she's this. And here's what they're thinking. She's probably thinking..."

They could do the whole narrative because they know what these two people together would be thinking and doing, and it's fun to have an audience like that. That's so invested. And I think when you get Hallmark viewers or when you get Lifetime viewers,they're on that network for the purpose of a certain kind of entertainment.

Did you find the second movie to be a little more of a comfort zone? Like TV, by then you've had some time to build up the character.

Definitely. Going back, we were so happy to see each other again. It sounds so silly, but we flew in, we arrived to Victoria Island and within, at least me and Gill, I think within an hour of being there, we were at a table read, and then we did a task cast dinner.

You just, you inherently realize you have to connect. Every second between scenes it's helpful for us. We were up at a house, so our trailers were offsite. So we would really hang out in a room together and talk. And I think the more you do that, the more you get to know each other and you trust each other's instincts. And by the time we had the goodbye and then came back, my mom had passed away. Gil's dad was sick. The girls had to fly back to Australia, I believe, and then fly back. Like, we had all these things that were like, "Oh my God, I've been wanting to talk to you because I heard what happened."

I know there, there are cases where people just don't click, but we were fortunate. Especially when you are in a family dynamic [onscreen], you hope for that. I think we're all sad that we can't be together more to promote this. This is a thing where social media is helpful, because as we're putting out a post of something behind the scenes, we're all quickly commenting and wishing we were together.

VC Andrews is one of those writers who has a cultural identity, like people who don't read the books, don't watch the movies, hear that name and have an impression of what it means.

Right, right. When people would say "what's your next project?" And I would say, I would say," Oh, it's a VC Andrews movie series," as soon as I would say Flowers in the Attic, I didn't have one person that didn't know that name. Because for my generation, that was definitely the book. I think it's great. And how they're airing these shows, which is on a Saturday and Sunday one weekend, and then a Saturday and Sunday the next weekend, I've certainly never been in a film project that was scheduled out like that, so I'm super excited about that.

VC Andrews talked about things way before other people would. And that's obviously a great anything to be part of, where the author has so much respect for taking on social issues and taboo issues before people felt it was safer. I think the audience for this can really cover a wide range for people. I think mothers and daughters could watch us together. You know, they sent me our final cut and I know my daughter's boyfriend would sit there and watch it with her. And so, I'm excited about it. I'm excited that Lifetime has such a huge response, uh, to the last time they did this. We're hoping to have that same success.

Actors have often told me it's fun to play evil. Does that have an expiration date after a while or was it fun to unleash and be so mean for so long in these?

That's weird, too. When I was there, it really was instinctive. And then when they called me and said, we're going to do ADR work, so you'll come in and there's five or so lines. I was like, "Oh my God, like, what voice did I use?" Like, that was four months ago. In this, it's almost like Cruella de Vil; she came back to me becuase she's probably the person who is how I would love to answer to my kids sometimes, but I would never do it.

This is obviously something that people will remember. We talked about VC Andrews's legacy; do you think you'll still be talking with fans about this in 20 years?

I mean, I, I haven't, I hadn't really thought about that, but I love that idea. I hope it's the case. I think things like this, certain authors, do always find their way back. Obviously if there' super positive talk about it, I think it would have a bigger likelihood of coming back, but I, again, I think VC Andrews will always pop up. So to be a part of that is definitely exciting.

My mother had a talk show in Chicago for 30 years and she went on a local Emmy for broaching the subject of rape. And she went into all these certain social issues. And so when I would read about VC Andrews, it was very similar. There were just comments about an issue and instead of backpedaling, she'd dive into the topic and she wasn't afraid.

For me, it connects so much on that level because my role model, my mother, was very much a part of that standard. "I'm a woman and I have a story to tell, and no one's going to tell me that it shouldn't be talked about." So yes, I would love that. I would love to have my grandkids one day say "I was watching Ruby, you look really freaky." That's all we can hope for.