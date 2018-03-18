‘Leprechaun Returns’ Announced, First Teaser Released

SYFY has debuted the first look at Leprechaun Returns on Saint Patrick’s Day.

The SYFY original movie will debut on the channel in March 2019.

Taking place 25 years after the 1993 original that pit Tory Redding (Jennifer Aniston in her film debut) against a maniacal Leprechaun (Star Wars‘ Warwick Davis), Leprechaun Returns sees the pint-sized monster accidentally revived in modern day at the hands of unwitting sorority girls.

The seventh installment of the mostly-straight-to-video franchise is scripted by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs Evil Dead) and directed by Steven Kostanski (The Void).

Leprechaun Returns stars Taylor Spreitler (Kevin Can Wait) as Lila, Pepi Sonuga (Ash vs Evil Dead) as Katie, Sai Bennett (Lake Placid: Legacy) as Rose, and Linden Porco (Cult of Chucky) as the titular menace.

Additional co-stars include Emily Reid, Oliver Llewellyn-Jenkins, Ben McGregor and Leprechaun star Mark Holton, who reprises his original role as goofball Ozzie.

Trimark Pictures’ horror comedy Leprechaun was a surprise hit in 1993, spawning big screen sequel Leprechaun 2. The franchise went exclusively straight-to-video from Leprechaun 3 onwards, with Leprechaun 4 taking the franchise to space in 1997.

Leprechaun in the Hood followed in 2000, giving way to 2003’s Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood in 2003.

WWE Studios rebooted the franchise in 2014 with Leprechaun: Origins, replacing Davis with wrestler Dylan Mark Postl (a.k.a. Hornswoggle).

The above teaser sees the thigh-high villain promising to embark on yet another killing spree, debuting on the SYFY network in March 2019.

