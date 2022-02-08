Lightyear Trailer Teases Emperor Zurg Debut

Emperor Zurg is in the Lightyear trailer, and speculation about the movie’s story is ramping up. People thought that the character could make an appearance in Chris Evans’ upcoming film. But, to think that there would be a massive hint and shot in a trailer was beyond exciting for fans. Veterans of the Toy Story and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command had to be expecting that purple tinted bad guy to pop up. In previous interviews, the creative team would only say that they were excited to explore the larger mythos surrounding the Space Rangers. The newest trailer follows through on some of that promise. But, Lightyear looks like there will be a lot of comedic moments to take the edge off of more tense exploration. You can probably bet that Zurg’s entrance will be one of those hightened moments in the movie. Check out a screengrab down below.

In a previous conversation with Angus MacLane, Entertainment Weekly asked about those elements of Buzz’s lore sneaking into Lightyear.

“If the core elements of what Buzz is were to be paid off correctly, you would want to make sure that he had a laser, you’d probably want to make sure that he had rocket legs, and you’d probably want to make sure that at some point he had a recognizable antagonist,” the director explained. “But of course, I’m not at liberty to say anything about anything at this time.”

“The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team,” MacLane said in a previous statement. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,” added the director. “In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

