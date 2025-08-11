Lilo & Stitch Stars Reveal Which Characters They Want to See in the Disney Sequel

The ohana is expanding in Lilo & Stitch 2. On 626 Day in June, Disney announced that it had begun development on a sequel to the live-action reimagining of the 2002 animated movie, which has grossed $421.6 million domestically and $603.5 million internationally for a global cume of $1.02 billion. Stars Maia Kealoha and Sydney Elizebeth Agudong — who play Pelekai sisters Lilo and Nani, respectively — are on board for the sequel, which just might introduce some of the more than 600 other experiments created by Dr. Jumba Jookiba (Zach Galifianakis).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I definitely want two new more characters,” Kealoha told ComicBook about the sequel to her billion-grossing big screen debut. But the Lilo actress has one caveat: “They’re gonna have to be aliens” like in the animated direct-to-video sequels.

ANGEL (LEFT) AND REUBEN (RIGHT)

Experiment 624, aka the pink-furred siren (and Stitch’s boojiboo) Angel debuted in Lilo & Stitch: The Series, while Stitch! The Movie introduced the sandwich-eating Reuben as the “cousin” of Stitch and Leroy & Stitch featured Stitch’s evil counterpart, the all-red Leroy.

“I really want to see how they’ll make Angel,” Kealoha said, “and also that alien that likes to eat sandwiches.”

After Lilo & Stitch ended with Nani attending college in San Diego and Lilo entrusted to the care of neighbor Tūtū (Amy Hill) and her grandson David (Kaipo Dudoit), Agudong is looking forward to catching up with the Earth-based unit that includes alien-friendly CIA Agent Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance) and social worker Mrs. Kekoa (Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the 2002 animated movie).

“I’m excited to see more of the household come together and see [more of] Courtney B. Vance’s character Cobra Bubbles, and Tutu, and Mrs. Kekoa at that point. I’m excited to see all of that dynamic,” Agudong said. “And we kind of hinted at Nani and David’s love [story] is not dead. That is there [for the sequel]. It was really fun. I’m excited to see how we’re going to bring that to life, too.”

Maia Kealoha and Sydney Elizebeth Agudong in LILO & STITCH (2025)

There’s no word yet if Lilo & Stitch 2 might include antagonists like Captain Gantu, who is charged with apprehending the fugitive Stitch in the animated version but didn’t appear in the remake, or Dr. Hämsterviel, the hamster-like nemesis of Lilo & Stitch: The Series. But Chris Sanders, the co-writer and co-director of the original Lilo & Stitch who also voices the cute and fluffy alien, is penning the sequel.

“You could imagine it going in a really fun and original way, and there’s certainly other things to draft off of,” producer Jonathan Eirich previously told ComicBook in a May interview. Pointing out that Easter eggs hinted at Angel, Reuben, and Experiment 627 — Stitch’s evil counterpart — Eirich continued, “There’s characters, there’s a really rich world out there, which is exciting, but we don’t know [yet] where we’d take it.”

Lilo & Stitch is now available to rent or own on digital and is streaming Sept. 3 on Disney+.



