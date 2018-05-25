Live-Action ‘Kim Possible’ Movie Cast Revealed

The Disney Channel has rounded out the cast of its forthcoming, live-action adaptation of its long-running animated series Kim Possible with some recognizable character actors and fresh faces.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan will play Kim’s brain-surgeon mother, Dr. Ann Possible. Connie Ray of The Big C will play Hannigan’s mother and Kim’s grandmother.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kim’s nemesis Dr. Drakken will be played by Todd Stashwick, whom you may recognize as “the creepy guy or villain from basically everything ever.” He has antagonized heroes from Gotham and The Originals to Psych and The Riches. Stashwick will be working closely with newcomer Taylor Ortega as Shego.

Erika Tham (Make It Pop) will play Bonnie, and Ciara Wilson (Bizaardvark) will be Athena, a new student at Kim’s school.

Other members of the cast, including Kim’s brothers and father, will be announed soon.

As previously reported, Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone will bring Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable to life. The Disney Channel will begin production on the live-action venture will start this summer with plans to debut in 2019 if all goes as planned.

If you think Giambrone is familiar, then you should know the actor is currently part of The Goldbergs on ABC. Variety reports that Giambrone will film Kim Possible before he returns to the set of The Goldbergs. As for Stanley, the actress will make her debut in Hollywood with Kim Possible as the South Carolina native landed the lead role following her first-ever audition.

Kim Possible follows the adventures of a high school girl who doubles as a hero saving the world from the likes of Dr. Drakken, Shego, and other villains. Kim’s not alone though, and gets help from a team made up of her best friend Ron Stoppable (help may not be the right word though in his case), their pet mole-rat buddy Rufus, and their highly capable webmaster Wade.

The series ran from 2002 to 2007 and running for 86 episodes. It starred Christy Carlson Romano (Kim Possible), Will Friedle (Ron Stoppable), Nancy Cartwright (Rufus), Tahj Mowry (Wade Load), John DiMaggio (Dr. Drakken), and Nicole Sullivan (Shego), and there will be plenty of fans who are happy to see the franchise return in a new form.

There’s no release date for the Kim Possible live-action film at the moment.

h/t TVLine