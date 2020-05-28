Logan: James Mangold Says He Never Thought Fox Would Allow This Tragic X-Men Reveal

During tonight's Quarantine Watch Party with filmmaker James Mangold, there have been plenty of fun pieces of information revealed about Logan, Mangold's masterful finale to Hugh Jackman's long-running take on Wolverine. The film centered on an aging Logan, taking care of Charles Xavier after a tragedy befell the X-Men and left most of them dead. That plot point was important in driving Logan and Charles through the rest of the film, but Mangold revealed during the event that he was pretty surprised it actually happened. After all, this is before the Disney acquisition, and so the X-Men was an important property for Fox at that point.

Mangold said that it was important to the development of Charles's character in Logan to make the tragedy really hurt. Coming shortly after X-Men: Days of Future Past and its happy ending for the original generation of X-Men film actors, it certainly stung.

You can check it out below.

I never thought I'd get away w/ the idea Charles had accidentally killed XMEN when he suffered an attack of dementia, yet I felt I need there be a profound tragedy behind them. Grateful 4 the bravery of Fox & audiences for embracing.#Logan #QuarantineWatchParty @ComicBook — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 28, 2020

It would have been easy to see Fox saying no to Logan's big swing, and it's possible that without the incredible success of the R-rated Deadpool, Mangold might not have had as much freedom as he ended up having. Either way, it certainly paid off, with an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2018 Academy Awards. It also fit with the overall arc of the movie, which ended in tragedy, much like it started.

The past five weeks weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, The Witcher, Harley Quinn, Ant-Man, Josie and the Pussycats, Deadpool, Jay and Silent Bob, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson). Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy came with now only some fun reveals about the 2014 movie, along with its sequel, while offering up teases of Guardians Vol. 3 but also created a worldwide Twitter trend.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.