Todd McFarlane Talks Creating Original Art For Long Shot In Exclusive Clip

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron seemed to have a ball while making Long Shot, the film about a journalist that ends up reconnecting with an old crush who is now a presidential candidate. Towards the end of the film fans of renowned comic artist Todd McFarlane also got a humorous nod when Rogen reveals the First Mister painting done by none other than McFarlane himself, and we’ve got an exclusive clip showing the process of creating that painting as well as how this whole project came together. As most things do, it was sort of last-minute, but McFarlane made it happen.

“I got a call out of the blue, somebody from production on the Long Shot said we’re winding down and that they had this sort of punchline at the end of the movie,” McFarlane said. “I found out later that part of the punchline was them actually using my name as part of the punchline and I guess it didn’t dawn on too many people that if you’re going to say ‘hey Todd McFarlane did some artwork’ why don’t you get Todd McFarlane? I understand it was Seth that had to go ‘did anyone ask Todd?’”

Luckily they reached out and McFarlane was game, putting him on a call and email thread with Rogen and director Jonathan Levine, who couldn’t believe he was on the same thread as McFarlane.

“He was just saying ‘Todd here’s what we’ve got. Here’s what we’re doing’,” McFarlane said. “He goes ‘I’ll do some photos’ and then the next day it’s almost like a selfie. He’s getting the props and he’s doing whatever. So once they decided what they wanted they were very clear about the imagery. After we decided what we needed to do artistically, I told them I was going to do a couple of sketches so that nobody was wasting any time and then having to undo it. Then it was just ‘can you get it here pretty fast because we’re winding down the entire film, the entire production not just this scene. We’re shooting it so you have to get it here asap because we have to get it printed up, put it up and whatever else.”

As you can see, the art turned out perfectly, and soon you’ll be able to watch that part to your heart’s content as Long Shot is available on Digital platforms now. It hits DVD and Blu-ray on July 30th. You can check out the official description below.

“Seth Rogen stars as Fred Flarsky, a hard-partying journalist who’s got it bad for Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), his first crush turned presidential candidate. After Charlotte hires Fred as a speechwriter, he is a fish out of water on her elite team. But sparks fly as he turns her on to a wild new world of raging parties, secret rendezvous, and hilarious rule-breaking.”