‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Orlando Bloom Gets Engaged to Katy Perry

Happy (Belated) Valentine’s Day! Romance is in the air for everyone, including celebrities. A recent post to Instagram revealed that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are officially getting hitched.

View this post on Instagram Lifetimes A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Feb 15, 2019 at 2:15am PST

“Lifetimes,” Bloom wrote.

Perry shared the same photo to her account and labeled it “full bloom.”

According to People, the pair have had a whirlwind romance that began back in January of 2016. The couple were together for a year when they announced their split in February of 2017. However, the two were still seen out together often and while they claimed they were just friends, romance was clearly still in bloom (sorry, it’s too easy).

Perry even addressed the reconcile rumors on Twitter, reminding her followers that it’s possible to remain friends with an ex.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!?” she wrote. “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

However, in January of 2018, rumors started to circulate once again that the couple had reunited after they were spotted spending New Year’s together. In April of last year, Perry revealed on the American Idol red carpet that she was “spoken for.”

It was clear she was back together with Bloom soon after when he accompanied her to the Vatican to meet the Pope. The two finally made their red carpet debut last September at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

In addition to the engagement announcement, Bloom also posted this Valentine’s Day message to his Instagram yesterday:

Marrying one of the world’s biggest pop stars isn’t the only thing Bloom has on his plate. The Lord of the Rings star has some film and television projects in the works. You can catch him in 2019 starring in The Outpost alongside Scott Eastwood. He’ll also be starring in Carnival Row, an upcoming American neo-noir fantasy series from Amazon that also stars Cara Delevingne.

Congrats, Katy and Orlando!