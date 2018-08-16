Orlando Bloom Shares ‘Lord of the Rings’ Reunion Photo

Lord of the Rings ventured into theaters in December of 2001 with The Fellowship of the Ring, making international stars out of its cast, as well as director Peter Jackson. Since that time, Jackson’s trilogy of films have become bonafide cinematic classics, and the cast has seen their respective careers grow exponentially.

Well, one of the biggest stars of Lord of the Rings and Jackson’s Hobbit prequels recently provided a nice little reunion experience. Check out what happened when Orlando Bloom ran into his franchise co-stars, Sir Ian McKellen and Adam Brown:

Ian Mckellen of course played Gandalf the Grey/White in both The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies, while Adam Brown appeared in the Hobbit films as Ori, the happy, sling-shot-slinging member of Thorin Oakenshield’s ensemble of twelve dwarves, who ventured out to reclaim the Lonely Mountain. While the photo Bloom took isn’t Geo-tagged, the caption (“a dwarf 🧔🏻a wizard 🧙🏻‍♂️and an elf 🧝🏻‍♂️walk into a bar… #lotr“) implies that the trio had a good time, once their fellowship was reformed.

While The Hobbit trilogy will always be a source of infamy and debate amongst the fans, Lord of the Rings has held up pretty beautifully with age. Jackson’s grounbreaking films helped establish the new era of blockbuster franchise releases – not to mention the high ambition of filming back-to-back sequels, and releasing a new installment every year (all of which are now staples of the industry). The CGI and practical effects work combined to create a level of movie magic that hadn’t been seen at that time, and a lot of viewers still have fond memories of watching the series.

To that end: Amazon has announced that it’s developing a Lord of the Rings TV series, so if you’re a fan, be sure to keep one ear to the ground for that – or just go HERE for more info.

What are you fondest (or worst) Lord of the Rings / Hobbit movie memories? Let us know in the comments!

The Lord of the Rings series is aiming to stream on Amazon in 2021.