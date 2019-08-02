Lucy Liu Breaks Her Silence On Charlie’s Angels Reboot

Fans will be getting a brand new take on Charlie’s Angels thanks to Elizabeth Banks later this year, and while it will tweak the formula and modernize things, it isn’t ditching the films that came before. Lucy Liu was an instrumental part of those previous two films alongside Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, but the new film will expand the super spies much further than just three individuals doing their part to save the world. In this new version, the Angels are an expansive organization, with multiple teams and Bosleys. Liu won’t be one of the Angels in this film, but she looks back at her time in the franchise fondly, and couldn’t be more excited for the new crew.

“I mean, Charlie’s Angels was recycled and so it’s rare to find something that is fresh and new,” Liu told ET. “But I think …there’s an audience for that, so I think it’s wonderful. And [there’s] a new Charlie’s Angels coming out as well. I just feel like things that are original always sort of pop a little bit, but I think there’s a comfort level in trying to relive something and also to redo something in the modern time…and I’m always curious on how that works out.”

The original Charlie’s Angels brought in over $264 million on a $93 million budget, while the sequel cost $120 million and brought in over $259 million. It remains to be seen what the new film will bring in, but Sony is certainly hoping it can spring a franchise from it, and that would be great for fans as well.

You can check out the full description for Charlie’s Angels below.

“Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.”

Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), Ella Balinska (Jane), Noah Centineo (Langston), Elizabeth Banks (Bosley), Djimon Hounsou (Bosley), Patrick Stewart (Bosley), and Sam Claflin.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15th.