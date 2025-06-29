M3GAN Creator Reveals How Many More Sequels Fans Can Expect

Filmmaker Gerard Johnstone took a fairly big swing with M3GAN 2.0 by leaning into a sci-fi action thriller genre for the sequel, and steering away from the more campy horror elements of 2022’s M3GAN. However, underneath the dark humor, violence, and robotic fight sequences, Johnstone’s main focus regarding the story of M3GAN (played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) and the franchise’s human leads, Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw), is the exploration of AI and issues surrounding the ever-growing technology. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnstone believes there could be many more sequels in the future as AI continues to evolve. “I would not be surprised if there’s another five of these movies,” Johnstone said. “So, who knows, maybe I’ll come back for the fifth one.”

M3GAN 2.0 builds upon M3GAN’s themes of younger generations becoming too dependent on AI and how the technology can be misused partially due to the way humans train and create AI technology (as depicted by the sequel’s new killer android AMELIA, played by Ivanna Sakhno, who is made by a defense contractor). These relevant concerns could be further explored in potential future installments.

“As much as it’s a redemption story for M3GAN, it’s also a reckoning for ourselves as human beings and as parents of AI who brought this technology into the world,” Johnstone said of M3GAN 2.0. “We have to contend with our role in creating this. If it does bad things, is that really because the thing itself is bad? Or is it just because of the way we’ve trained it?”

When the first M3GAN landed in theaters, the movie and its homicidal AI-powered android became an instant hit with fans, growwing nearly $182 million worldwide on a $12 million budget. While M3GAN 2.0 has received a far less positive response from critics and is currently on track to be less of a draw at the box office, the sequel’s reported budget of $15 million and moviegoers’ love of the sassy killer robot could easily stretch the story into a trilogy at the very least (M3GAN 2.0 is currently projected for a $20 million opening weekend).

The M3GAN universe is already set to expand with the upcoming spinoff, SOULM8TE, from Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster. Set for a January 9th, 2026 release, the sci-fi thriller is directed by Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) and stars Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise) and David Rysdahl (No Exit). Wan recently told Entertainment Weekly that M3GAN fans can expect “that darkest sense of humor,” but SOULM8TE is “really more grown-up.”

“M3GAN, obviously, dabbles in the PG-13 world, the younger demographic,” Wan said. “We always felt like there might be a more adult story to tell, and that’s really what SOULM8TE is. SOULM8TE is basically set in the same AI world but seen through a more grown-up perspective, one that embraces all the great erotic thrillers from the ’90s. It’s like Fatal Attraction but with robots.”

M3GAN 2.0 is now playing in theaters. The unrated version of M3GAN is available to stream on Starz and to rent or buy on Prime Video.