M3GAN 2.0 Review: Sassy, Silly, and Strangely Serious

M3GAN (the character and the film) became a cultural phenomenon in 2022, with critics and horror fans alike. The film put a horror spin on cultural concerns about AI and children’s growing obsession with technology and screen time; it also gave horror-comedy a new baddie icon that captured the hearts of TikTokers everywhere. When Blumhouse announced a sequel was in the works, it seemed like a no-brainer. However, few ever expected a sequel like M3GAN 2.0 – probably because it’s one of the more audacious and ultimately ridiculous sequel attempts we’ve seen. But even with some big shifts in the franchise formula, the titular character still shines through enough to keep the franchise’s hopes alive for at least a trilogy.

The story of M3GAN 2.0 sees brilliant roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) having become a full-time anti-AI advocate, while her niece and ward Cady (Violet McGraw) has struggled to fit into the mold of “normal” life and make friends, after her experience with M3GAN in the first film. The girls’ lives take yet another turn after they are contacted by government officials, who reveal that a different killer android, AMELIA (Ivanna Sakhno), has popped up on the scene and is killing off anyone related to her creation, including Gemma. When that threat manifests, M3GAN (actress Amie Donald, voice of Jenna Davis) finally reveals herself again, having been lurking within Gemma’s smart home systems for two years. Gemma has to make the Faustian bargain of giving M3GAN a new body to help combat AMELIA, while praying her AI creation won’t turn on her and Cady a second time, after the job is done.

Director Gerard Johnstone returns to helm the sequel film, this time stepping up as the screenwriter as well, with the original film’s writer, Akela Cooper (Malignant), credited for helping craft the story. The difference is noticeable: Cooper’s story in the first film was focused on an intimate story about family dynamics and the modern challenges of parenting/working in the digital age. Johnstone approaches the sequel like he was more fascinated with all the memes and TikToks celebrating M3GAN’s iconography and attitude, and (wisely?) cranked up both aspects of the character in the sequel. Johnstone also, quite hilariously, layers an earnest story ruminating on society on the brink of an AI revolution – and then piles a big heaping rip-off of James Cameron’s T2: Judgement Day on top of all that.

The result is a mishmash of style and tones that is laughably cringeworthy in the first act, with Allison Williams and Violet McGraw forced to spout empty platitudes about the dangers of technology, while doing a clunkier rehash of the strained mother-figure/daughter bond from the first film. There are also some baffling detours – most notably Jemaine Clement’s character (a pioneering cybernetics mogul and parapelegic), who chews up significant early screentime with no real deeper point or purpose (beyond setup for a predictable third act spectacle).

It’s only when M3GAN fully enters the picture in Act 2 that 2.0 is given the lifeline of veering into the lane of “bad in a good way” camp that sustains it for the rest of the (overly long) run time. Donald (and especially Davis) have the killer down down pat this time, and having M3GAN as a questionable ally turns out to be even more dynamic and enjoyable than having her play a digital Chucky. More enjoyable banter, quips, and trash-talk between the principal and supporting cast, as well as some ironic fun revisiting the darker turns of the first film.

The ensemble dynamic works well enough that by the time we get to a third act showdown between M3GAN and AMELIA (and the other villanous forces), it’s hard not to giggle at how stupidly over-the-top Johnstone goes with his Mission: Impossible-style climax, which is punctated by some fairly impressive and clever robotic action sequences. The sequel certainly embodies the “everything bigger” mantra of sequel moviemaking, even though the budget is still listed as being within the modest range of $15-25 million.

In terms of new additions, Ivanna Sakhno (Star Wars: Ahsoka) doesn’t get to have as much personality or fun as AMELIA, and arguably comes off more like she’s in Ex Machina instead of a M3GAN sequel. Regardless, AMELIA, as a character, is a fun foil to M3GAN, and the robot vs. robot chess game creates some of the film’s most enjoyable sequences. Aristotle Athari (Saturday Night Live) walks a fine line for his character, Christian (pronounced “Chris-Chi-AN”), Gemma’s questionable new love interest and fellow activist.

M3GAN 2.0 is even more dumb fun than the original — and how you take that depends entirely on what you’re coming to the table looking to eat. But M3GAN eats for sure, and hopefully a third chapter will cut things back down to the leanest, meanest bits (and about 30 mins as well).

Rating: 2 out of 5

M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27th.