Major Batman Fancast Actor Breaks Silence on Joining James Gunn’s DCU After 1 Year of Rumors

As Robert Pattinson continues to play Batman in Matt Reeves’ Batman Epic Crime Saga franchise, DC Studios is in the process of developing a separate take on the Dark Knight that will be a part of the DC Universe. All that’s been confirmed so far is that a script for a film titled The Brave and the Bold is in the works. The casting process has not begun yet, but that hasn’t stopped fans from offering their picks for the lead role. Ever since James Gunn took over as co-head of DC Studios, there’s been no shortage of suggestions and rumors, with breakout star Jonathan Bailey emerging as a popular choice. Now, the actor has offered his thoughts on joining the DCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bailey addressed the ongoing Batman speculation. “Would I do Batman? I grew up with Val Kilmer, George Clooney, obviously Christian Bale, and Robert Pattinson,” he said. “It’s a legacy. I think James Gunn is amazing. Who knows.”

Why Jonathan Bailey Would Be a Great Choice for the DCU’s Batman

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Gunn probably won’t look to cast the DCU’s Batman until the Brave and the Bold script is complete, but he should keep Bailey at the top of his list. One of the biggest hurdles DC Studios faces with this particular project is differentiating it from Reeves’ Batman series, illustrating to viewers why another live-action Caped Crusader is necessary. Pattinson’s iteration stands apart from previous versions, as his Bruce Wayne is very grungy, taking cues from Kurt Cobain (among other sources of influence). Bailey could theoretically pull off the antithesis of that. The recently crowned Sexiest Man Alive could lean into his screen presence to portray a charming, suave Bruce Wayne who’s more of a playboy than Pattinson’s take. But he also has the dramatic chops to convey Bruce’s inner turmoil, so fans wouldn’t have to worry about Bailey being too campy.

Things could change as the DCU’s Batman movie continues its way through development, but right now the plan seemingly calls for the film to revolve around the dynamic between Bruce and his son Damian Wayne. That means The Brave and the Bold would feature a veteran Batman, and Bailey is at an age where he could convincingly play an experienced hero (especially since The Brave and the Bold won’t hit theaters until some point after 2027’s The Batman Part II). Previously starring in big genre pictures like the Wicked movies and Jurassic World Rebirth, Bailey wouldn’t seem out of place in a big-budget studio tentpole, either.

While there are a lot of reasons why Bailey would be a strong fit for the role of Batman, he certainly isn’t the only choice. Right now, the fan castings seem to be sticking to established names like Alan Ritchson, but there’s also the possibility Gunn and Co. go with a relative unknown. Prior to casting David Corenswet as Superman, Gunn has his personal picks in mind, and Corenswet wasn’t at the top of the list. This is why any casting process will be extensive, casting a wide net. How things turn out will depend greatly on the script, as it’ll be imperative to find the best fit for the Batman in this particular story. Gunn wants the DCU’s Batman to come across as a “f—ing maniac,” shedding some light on what he’s looking for.

Hopefully, it isn’t much longer until fans learn more about The Brave and the Bold. Director Andy Muschietti recently suggested some news could be revealed in the near future. At this stage in the film’s production cycle, announcing the new Batman actor is arguably the biggest revelation that could plausibly happen. While The Brave and the Bold itself is still years away from hitting theaters, there will be other DCU projects releasing in the interim, including the Gotham City-set Clayface. Perhaps Batman will make his live-action DCU debut in another film or TV show before headlining his own movie.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!