‘Maleficent 2’: Joachim Ronning in Talks to Direct

The sequel to Disney‘s Maleficent may have just found its director.

Joachim Rønning is reportedly in talks to direct the sequel, according to Deadline. Although the plot of the sequel is largely unknown, the film is expected to continue to tell the story of Sleeping Beauty’s greatest nemesis.

The Maleficent sequel has been in various stages of development for quite some time, with franchise star Angelina Jolie providing updates in recent months.

“We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel,” Jolie said just last month.

That script is being written by Jez Butterworth (Spectre, Edge of Tomorrow) and Linda Woolverton (The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast), with Joe Roth (Alice in Wonderland, Oz the Great and Powerful) producing the project.

This won’t be the first Disney project that Rønning will have helmed, after previously lending his talents to Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He is reportedly set to helm the sixth Pirates installment as well.