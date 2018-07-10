Disney Announces ‘Maleficent 2’ Release Date

The long-awaited sequel for Angelina Jolie’s live-action Maleficent movie has finally been given a release date by Walt Disney Studios.

According to Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, Maleficent 2 has been scheduled to hit theaters on May 29, 2020, nearly two years from now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This announcement comes with several other moves from Disney, who seem to be shaking up the schedule quite a bit. One of Marvel’s upcoming movies, which still remains a mystery, has been moved from July 30, 2021 to February 12, 2021. Additionally, the studio scheduled Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, for October 11, 2019, and moved Mary Poppins Returns up a few days, from December 25 of this year, to December 19.

MALEFICENT 2 gets a release date: May 29, 2020…and a mystery MARVEL movie that was previously dated for July 30, 2021 will now open on Feb 12, 2021. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) July 10, 2018

Despite the release date not being for another couple of years, production on Maleficent 2 is already underway. Back in May, Walt Disney Studios took to Twitter to announce that the movie had already started filming.

Both Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning are returning for the sequel, and they’re being joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Ed Skrein. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Ronning will helm Maleficent 2, replacing Robert Stromberg, who directed the first movie.

#Maleficent2, starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, and Michelle Pfeiffer, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/08CQO3FApS — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 29, 2018

Maleficent, which was released in 2014, was one of the first movies in this enormous wave of live-action Disney adaptations. The film earned a total of $241 million at the domestic box office, on its way to a worldwide total of $758 million.

In addition to Maleficent 2, Disney is also working on live-action movies such as The Lion King, The Jungle Book 2, Dumbo, Aladdin, Mulan, and others.

Are you excited for Maleficent 2? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!