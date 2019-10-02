Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Clips Released

Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil heads into theaters in just a few more weeks with Angelia Jolie reprising her role as the titular character in the eagerly-anticipated sequel. The film puts Elle Fanning‘s Aurora in the middle of a would-be war between Maleficent and Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) and it’s a conflict that begins because two young people are in love. In two new clips from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, we see Maleficent getting the news about Aurora’s engagement as well as the young woman standing her ground against her mother figure when it comes to Prince Phillip’s proposal.

You can check out both scenes in the video above and in them, it’s fairly evident that Maleficent has raised a strong, capable young woman in Aurora. That will be important as things progress because, as we’ve seen in a previous clip, Aurora is also the only person capable of keeping the peace between Maleficent and Queen Ingrith as things take a tense turn during a “meet the family” dinner at the castle. According to Disney’s official synopsis for the film, despite Aurora’s best efforts, things will still escalate, leading to a massive war.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after “Maleficent,” in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th.