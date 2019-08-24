Maleficent 2 Footage Shown at D23

The long-awaited sequel to 2014’s Maleficent is set to hit theaters in October, but fans in attendance for Disney’s movie panel at D23 Expo on Saturday were treated to new footage from the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil offering the latest look at the film.

Angelina Jolie, who plays the titular Maleficent, explained to the audience that the film will see Maleficent and Aurora (Elle Fanning) dealing with the challenges of a world trying to pull them apart for being different.

“Now, in this one, we return and we see that Aurora is older and they’re facing the world and challenges of the world and it is being emphasized to them how different they are,” Jolie said. “They are encouraged to not be a family and pulled apart by their differences. We really pose the question and fight for the belief that what is different makes you stronger. What is family and what defines family is what you believe in.”

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand for the panel and provided a description of the footage shown. You can check it out yourself below.

Maleficent meets with Aurora. “Do not ask me to marry him,” Aurora insists. Maleficent simply says, “No.” She says love doesn’t always end well. Her horns and armor are gold. Later, they head into the castle, and now Maleficent is in black, walking with a cane into a festive, royal dining hall. The groom greets her. The King and Queen seem nervous but welcome her. Servants set the napkins on laps and food is served in a tense setting. Maleficent gets a roasted chicken… “Bird, delicious,” she says ominously.

The queen questions how Aurora became Queen. “That castle was never my home,” Aurora says of her father’s castle. “It was given to the people.” The queen asks if her father died or was killed — to which Maleficent tells her, “Both.” The queen recalls the story of a baby being killed and the King can’t fathom it. Maleficent explains there are fairies missing, stolen by human poachers. The King says he does not know of it. Questions and accusations are tossed around. The entire setting is extravagant and royal. The Queen changes the topic and promises Aurora will “finally get the love of a real mother” which gets Maleficent triggered. “I consider Aurora my own,” she says. Aurora rises up, glows green, and sends out energetic attacks. They leave, now.

Later, Chiwetel Ejiofor is seen with horns coming from his head. Shots in the woods of him and others flying. There is an entire army. Maleficent is ready to go to war.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.“

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th.