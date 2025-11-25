Mark Wahlberg Dominates Streaming With 4 Trending Movies (Including His Brand-New Hit)

Ever since he became a leading man in the ’90s, Mark Wahlberg has been one of the most consistent performers in the industry. You know what you’re getting with one of his movies, even when he’s jumping between genres and between movies aimed at adults and those aimed at the whole family. And, for decades, he had critical or commercial hit after hit on the big screen. The ’90s had Boogie Nights and Three Kings, the aughts had The Italian Job and The Departed, the 2010s had The Other Guys, Ted, and Transformers: Age of Extinction, and the 2020s gave him another success to put under his belt in Uncharted. But there have been two noticeable trends to analyze, and they’ve coalesced. For one, his movies have become much lighter in tone, e.g. with the two aforementioned comedies, not to mention the duo of Daddy’s Home movies. Two, he’s added straight to streaming movies to his resume, and they’ve proved to be as popular as his biggest theatrical movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take, for instance, the fact that he currently has not one but four movies trending on various streaming services, only two of which are new releases. Let’s go through them all. Note that the following placements are on the worldwide chart, not the domestic Top 10.

What Are the Four Movies and Where Are They Streaming?

image courtesy of apple tv

On HBO Max the 2024 family friendly, pup-themed adventure movie Arthur the King is positioned at number eight. In front of it is The Conjuring: Last Rites, Wicked (indicating people are either catching up on or rewatching it before buying a ticket to Wicked: For Good), Zach Cregger’s Weapons, The First Purge, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, The Last Duel, and Red One. It’s followed by The Woman in the Yard and Clint Eastwood’s underrated 1986 war film Heartbreak Ridge.

On Prime Video, Shane Black’s crime caper Play Dirty is still doing very well. Even though it’s been able to stream for nearly two months it’s positioned at position seven. Above it are the new releases After the Hunt and Playdate as well as Red One, Our Fault, Mira, and the Jason Statham actioner A Working Man. Ranking below Play Dirty are Migration, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy.

Considering it debuted just a few days ago (November 21st, specifically), it’s not at all surprising that The Family Plan 2 is currently the number one movie on Apple TV, nor is it surprising that it is directly followed by the 2023 original film. The Top 10 is rounded out by Highest 2 Lowest, The Lost Bus, Fountain of Youth, The Gorge, Greyhound, All of You, Ghosted, and Wolfs.

While the original The Family Plan was released in December, it wasn’t explicitly a Christmas movie. The Family Plan 2 is, so it will almost certainly remain in the number one position throughout December, as well. In the sequel, we reunited with the Morgan family, Dan (Wahlberg), Jessica (Michelle Monaghan), and their three kids, Nina, Kyle, and Max, as their family vacation is interrupted by one of Dan’s past adversaries from his career as an assassin. On top of that, Nina, their eldest child, wants to celebrate the holidays away from her family, kicking off Dan’s overprotective parenting style.

Are you going to press play on a Wahlberg movie tonight? Let us know in the comments.