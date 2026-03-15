Mark Wahlberg’s Disaster Movie Based on a True Story Is a Netflix U.S. Hit, 10 Years Later

Disaster movies have been a Hollywood staple for decades. Some, like The Day After Tomorrow, imagine a fictional catastrophe that forever changes the world. Others, such as The Impossible, are based on a true story, bringing a horrifying incident to life on the big screen. It’s easy to see why these kinds of films resonate with audiences. By their nature, disaster movies typically feature hard-hitting, compelling drama, and the depiction of the disaster itself can make for visually stunning spectacle. This is all to say that they certainly don’t make for easygoing viewing, but that hasn’t stopped a notable disaster film from the 2010s from becoming a hit on Netflix.

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For the week of March 2nd – 8th, Deepwater Horizon, the 2016 film based on the true story of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion, was the No. 7 movie on Netflix in the United States. It beat out Trolls, Kpop Demon Hunters, and Joe’s College Road Trip to earn its spot on the chart. This was Deepwater Horizon‘s first week in Netflix’s top 10.

Why Deepwater Horizon Is a Netflix Hit 10 Years Later

Image Courtesy of Lionsgate

When Deepwater Horizon hit theaters in September 2016, it earned positive reviews (it’s Certified Fresh with an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score), but that reception didn’t help it make headway at the box office. The film grossed just $121.8 million worldwide against a production budget in the range of $110-120 million, meaning it bombed in theaters. That performance is not indicative of the movie’s overall quality. Deepwater Horizon is considered a touching tribute to those who died in the real-life tragedy; director Peter Berg had the right approach in mind in that he doesn’t sensationalize the event. He keeps the focus on the everyday people aboard the rig and the lives at stake.

Deepwater Horizon is part of an unofficial “based on a true story” trilogy that Berg and star Mark Wahlberg collaborated on in the 2010s, sandwiched between Lone Survivor and Patriots Day. The two clearly enjoy working together, and a case can be made that Berg frequently gets the best out of his leading man. Wahlberg delivers one of many strong performances in Deepwater Horizon, as he’s well within his wheelhouse playing a family man who gets caught up in a perilous situation. Other members of the film’s star-studded cast, including Kurt Russell and John Malkovich, do a good job in their roles; even if some of the characters in Deepwater Horizon may come across as thin, there’s still enough there to complement the action sequences.

Berg has always had a keen eye for set pieces, and Deepwater Horizon is no exception. Although, the intent here isn’t necessarily to thrill audiences with explosive action. The sequences in Deepwater Horizon convey the terror of what happened on the oil right. Knowing the film is based on a true story makes these scenes all the more horrific. It makes for an intense viewing experience that will leave the viewer on the edge of their seat and feeling angry at the people of BP who were responsible for what happened.

Deepwater Horizon probably isn’t the first movie that comes to mind when you’re looking for something to watch on Netflix at the end of a long day, but it is one of the high-profile new additions to the streamer’s library this month. New arrivals are typically among the most popular titles on streaming services, so in that sense it isn’t surprising that Deepwater Horizon has done so well. Wahlberg remains a recognizable name to have on the marquee, making the film an easy sell for those looking for a specific kind of action film.

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