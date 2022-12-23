Marvel Fans Debate Which Is the Real 616 Universe, The MCU or Comics

Marvel fans are arguing if the MCU is the real Earth-616 or not. On Reddit, REALJFM started up the age-old argument again and people were happy to debate this idea into the ground. A lot of the turmoil stems from the fact that 616 is the "main" Marvel continuity in the comics. Now, before the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the idea of the MCU's universe being the same as the comics version was not well discussed. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness threw everything into chaos by making it canon that the cinematic universe continuity was labeled 616 by the denizens of Earth-838. Now, that's just their classification, so there really is no need to get bent out of shape about it. But, Kevin Feige has been firm that they're labeling the MCU the same as the comics. Fans will continue to be upset and we will provide updates at Comicbook.com as the situation continues. Check out some of the argument down below.

In their quest for closure, Marvel fanatics can count Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani among their number. She told Elite Daily that the Earth-616 thing is a sore spot for her too. As Multiverse of Madness was rolling out, she had a lot of thoughts.

"Every time I talk to Kevin, we have this argument where I say, 'The MCU is not 616,'" Vellani argued. "He's like, 'It is because I said so.' I'm like, 'No, it's 199999' [a different Earth continuity previously outlined by Marvel]. He hates it. So, we keep having this argument, and then they put 616 in the movie. I'm like, 'Kevin, you know it's not 616.' He just sends me a sad face. I was like, 'Great.'"

Feige noted how much of a Marvel fan both Vellani and Spider-Man star Tom Holland are. But, unfortunately, they aren't the ones making decisions. So, you're just going to have to deal with what the stated distinctions are at this moment.

"Much like Tom Holland and Peter Parker, Iman is a much bigger Marvel fan than we realized," Feige joked with Empire Magazine. "[On set] she carries this Unabomber notebook with her everywhere, with her scribbles and ideas. And why wouldn't we want to hear them? Not just because she's playing the lead, she'd be commenting on the show online. So, better comment before the show's done, and try to incorporate some of those ideas."

