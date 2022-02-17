Eternals Star Lauren Ridloff Receives IMDb STARmeter Award for Black History Month (Exclusive)

IMDb is honoring Black History Month by presenting Eternals and The Walking Dead star Lauren Ridloff with its “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award. In order to be recognized for an IMDb STARmeter Award, a star has to be a strong performer on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Ridloff was propelled on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart due to her roles as Makkari in Eternals and Connie in The Walking Dead. Both projects were among the IMDb lists of the Top 10 Movies and Top 10 Series of 2021.

Ridloff is the recipient of a 2018 Tony Award nomination for her breakout performance in Children of a Lesser God, and also received the SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award at the 2020 Media Access Awards. Fans anxious to see Ridloff’s performance as Connie in The Walking Dead can look forward to the series returning to AMC on February 20th. A video of Ridloff accepting her STARmeter Award can be found here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thank you so much to my fans for your support and love,” Lauren Ridloff said in a statement celebrating her STARmeter Award recognition from Georgia, where she is currently shooting the final season of The Walking Dead. “I received this award because you went to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about me and the incredible projects that I’ve been fortunate to be a part of. Thank you for the honor.”

“Lauren’s phenomenal performances in everything from Sound of Metal to Eternals (as the first Deaf superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) to The Walking Dead have leapt off screens and driven fans and professionals around the world to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about her work,” said Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer. “We congratulate Lauren as our newest recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and we are thrilled to celebrate her incredible achievements and watch her career continue to grow.”

IMDb is celebrating prominent Black actors, directors, producers, and writers throughout Black History Month with exclusive videos and curated galleries. Some of the features include “A Celebration of Black Superheroes” (which includes Ridloff), “What to Stream for Black History Month,” and a gallery highlighting Black Hollywood Stars to Watch can be viewed at https://www.imdb.com/imdbpicks/blackhistorymonth.

The Eternals star also shared some of the actors and filmmakers who helped inspire her career, including Deaf filmmaker Jade Bryan. Reflecting on how Bryan taught her the importance of finding a community within the acting world, Ridloff shared “that brings me to my advice for new actors—find your acting community. They are there to support you.” IMDb Watchlist can be used to add all of Ridloff’s previous TV series and films.

Ben Barnes, Eiza González, Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Skarsgård, and Olivia Wilde are previous IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award recipients.

Let us know what you think of Lauren Ridloff’s IMDb STARmeter Award in the comments, and check out photos of her accepting the award below!

