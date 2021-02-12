Marvel's Behind the Mask Trailer Released

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Marvel Entertainment today released the trailer for Marvel's Behind the Mask, the upcoming documentary special debuting on February 12th on Disney+. Marvel’s Behind the Mask offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind bringing Marvel's superheroes to life in comics, and why they resonate strongly and for long periods with fans. You can watch the trailer below, which offers clips of comic book creators like Joe Quesada and Brian Michael Bendis, celebrities like Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC, and scholars discussing the power of Marvel's superheroes. Marvel previously released a synopsis of what to expect from the new Disney+ streaming documentary:

"From the very inception of comic books, secret identities have been an integral part of both super heroes and villains leading 'normal' lives. But it’s the characters beneath that resonate within us across generations of fans. Since the advent of the Marvel Age of Comics in the early 1960s, Marvel’s writers and artists have used the notion of identities to examine the evolving concept of equal rights. These legendary Marvel creations and stories have not only reflected the world outside our window – they have become a reflection of our own identities and who we truly are."

Marvel’s Behind the Mask will feature guests from across Marvel’shistory, including the writers and artists behind the characters like Black Panther, Miles Morales, Ms. Marvel, Luke Cage, the X-Men, Captain Marvel, and many others. The documentary is produced by Marvel New Media with Tarmac Creative. The film is directed by Michael Jacobs and produced by Chris Gary and Ryan Simon for Tarmac Creative and Strike Anywhere. Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos serve as Executive Producers for Marvel.

Marvel's Behind-the-Mask is the latest documentary-style project coming from Marvel to Disney+. It joins Marvel 616, also produced by Marvel New Media production. That is a documentary series that "explores Marvel’s rich legacy of pioneering characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, showcases the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Episodes in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the forgotten characters of Marvel, and much more."

Are you excited about Marvel's Behind the Mask on Disney+? Let us know in the comments. Marvel's Behind the Mask debuts on February 12th.