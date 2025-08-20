4 Marvel Characters That Are Actually Stronger Than the MCU Hulk

In all Marvel media, Hulk is the strongest there is. The Marvel Cinematic Universe follows suit, making Bruce Banner’s alter ego one of Nicky Fury’s first recruits to the Avengers. Hulk proves instrumental in taking down Loki, even getting to teach the God of Mischief a lesson when he tosses him around in Stark Tower. Things don’t change much in Avengers: Age of Ultron, with Hulk being the one to land the finishing blow on the titular robot before heading off into space. Of course, Avengers: Infinity War shows Hulk that he’s a big fish in a giant galaxy when Thanos knocks him out cold at the start of the movie.

After losing to the Mad Titan, Hulk loses his edge when he joins forces with Banner to become Smart Hulk. It’s been a long time since the green beast got to let loose in the MCU, which has allowed plenty of characters to surpass him in strength. Here are four Marvel characters that are actually stronger than the MCU Hulk.

1) Storm

A well-known member of the X-Men, Ororo Munroe, spends many years fighting for mutant rights alongside her teammates. Her powers continue to grow under Charles Xavier’s tutelage, and eventually, she becomes one of Earth’s most powerful mutants, being classified as “Omega-level.” However, protecting one planet isn’t enough for Storm, who takes the position as the Voice of Sol, acting as the leader of the entire solar system.

The reason Storm demands so much respect is that her potential is near-limitless, as she can call on her mutant abilities as well as her connection to magical planes and divine energy. At one point, she even wields a weapon almost as strong as Mjolnir. While the MCU’s Hulk has fought his fair share of heavyweights, he doesn’t have a good track record with beings who can shoot lightning at him.

2) The Silver Surfer

As the herald of Galactus, the Silver Surfer has access to the Power Cosmic, as powerful a force as anything in the Marvel Universe. Typically, the Silver Surfer uses his great power to serve the Devourer of Worlds, and that means getting rid of threats to the villain’s mission. The Hulk has had a few run-ins with the chrome character, and they don’t all end with him victorious. In fact, in one fight, the Silver Surfer takes control of the Hulk’s abilities, rendering them useless

The MCU Hulk hasn’t had the chance to meet the Silver Surfer, as she shows up on Earth-828, not Earth-616, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It would be best for him to steer clear of Shalla-Bal, though, as her speed and strength combo could prove to be too much for him.

3) Molecule Man

Owen Reece acquires incredible abilities during a lab accident, but it comes to light that the event was planned by the Beyonder, who planned to use the man as a bomb to destroy the entire multiverse. Fortunately, the Beyonder doesn’t get his way, and Molecule Man gets to learn more about his powers, which include energy manipulation and reality warping.

While it’s hard to imagine a character as unassuming as Molecule Man defeating the Hulk, they aren’t even in the same weight class. All it would take is a wave of his hand for Molecule Man to make the Hulk cease to exist. There are just some fights Banner’s other half isn’t ready for.

4) Phil Coulson

The MCU’s Phil Coulson, who helps put the Avengers together and visits Tahiti, should count his lucky stars that he doesn’t go down the path his comic book counterpart does. After dying at the hands of Deadpool, Coulson makes a deal with Mephisto and returns to Earth. However, he’s not the same and finds a way to wipe the Avengers from existence. Coulson bites the dust again, and once again, he’s brought back, this time by the Death Stone.

Becoming the new Grim Reaper, Coulson has access to dark magic that isn’t anything to scoff at. The Death Touch that the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent uses can cause his enemies excruciating pain, to the point that dying would be a relief. Hulk can take a punch, there’s no doubt, but he’s not defeating death incarnate.

Do you think the Marvel characters on this list are stronger than the MCU Hulk? Who else do you think has a chance to beat the beast? Let us know in the comments below!