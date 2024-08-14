Legion Star Dan Stevens Reflects on “Very Unusual” Marvel Series Five Years After Finale

It’s safe to say that Legion stands as one of the most unique and memorable explorations of the Marvel Universe to-date. The FX series, from Fargo‘s Noah Hawley, reveled in exploring the strangest and most thought-provoking corners of Marvel storytelling, as it explored the life of schizophrenic mutant David Haller. Nothing was too weird for Legion, which is why it holds such a special place in the hearts of many Marvel fans.

Believe it or not, Legion aired its last episode five years ago, on August 12, 2019. A lot has changed with Marvel since then, as evidenced in several different ways by Deadpool & Wolverine. That film also serves as a loving homage to the entire Fox universe of Marvel characters, which includes Legion‘s David Haller.

This week, ComicBook caught up with Legion star Dan Stevens to chat about the new season of , in which Stevens provides the voice for lead character Korvo. When asked about the legacy of Legion in the wake of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s debut, the actor reflected on his three seasons as the face of the series.

“It definitely does [hold a place in my heart]. I think it really, to this day, does stand out as a very, very unusual, weird cousin of the Marvel universe. That similarly was playing on a number of different tropes. Every day was totally different, very challenging, but also, just as a performer, just incredibly expansive and a terrific cast. Getting to work with some really, really special actors and directors. We had Ana Lily Amirpour and the Daniels come and do episodes and that was just fantastic. But yeah, insofar as where it is now, I think Legion’s firmly in the TVA Void.”

Stevens starred in all 27 episodes of Legion, which aired from 2017 to 2019. Earlier this year, while doing the rounds for Abigail, Stevens told us just how fond he still is of David Haller, and that he’d love the chance to play him again if one such opportunity ever arose.

“I love that character,” he said. “I loved doing that show, and it was such a creative team behind it. Yeah, I loved it, so if they bring it back, I’m here.”

With the X-Men properties now being folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the chances of characters like those featured in Legion ever appearing in the franchise do seem pretty slim. But the fact that we even got three seasons of a series as strange and bold as Legion will always feel like an absolute win.