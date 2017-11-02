Tom Hiddleston Opens Up About Matt Damon Playing Loki in Thor: Ragnarok

✖

Loki premiered on Disney+ yesterday, which means Tom Hiddleston has been busy promoting the show. The actor known for playing the God of Mischief paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live and was asked about Matt Damon's big cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. Damon appeared in the movie as Loki in Loki's play, and it was revealed earlier this year that he would be reprising his role again in Thor: Love and Thunder. Considering Kimmel has a longstanding faux feud with Damon, the subject led to some hilarious digs at the Oscar-winning star.

“Were you disappointed when you found out he would be playing your character?” Kimmel asked. Hiddleston replied, "Loki, as we know, contains multitudes, and somehow contains Matt Damon, even in that suit ... It’s kind of like Matt’s trying to bump me from my own character."

"Yes, he’s always taking things that don’t belong to him and trying to get into places where he’s unwelcome," Kimmel replied. Hiddleston added, "All I can say is, next time there’s a Jason Bourne movie, maybe, in another reality, there’s another Jason Bourne around the corner."

We may be getting Damon back in Thor: Love and Thunder, but sadly, Hiddleston recently confirmed that he's not in the fourth Thor film. "We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment," Hiddleston revealed to Empire Magazine (via Digital Spy).

Loki follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston, the show is set to feature Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. In another recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to hit theatres on February 11, 2022.

