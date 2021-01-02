All the Marvel and DC Movies Still Set To Come Out in 2021

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a disruptive year in many areas of life. Many industries were affected, including the film industry, with theaters struggling to remain open as studios delay releasing movies until large audiences can safely gather to watch them on a big screen. After years of getting multiple movies from Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures, and DC Films, superhero cinema fans had very little in 2020, with a gap between the release of Birds of Prey early in the year and Wonder Woman 1984's debut on Christmas Day. If things go according to the current plan, that's all going to change in 2021. It looks like it will be a slim year from DC Films, with only one film on its schedule after pushing The Batman into 2022. However, Marvel Studios looks to be making up for its lost time by releasing four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in 2021. Meanwhile, Sony Pictures will expand its version of a shared Marvel universe with two new Spider-Man spinoff movies, including a sequel to the hit Venom. Keep reading to see all of the Marvel and DC Comics movies releasing in 2021. Let us know which ones you're most looking forward to seeing in the comments section.

Morbius Director : Daniel Espinosa

: Daniel Espinosa Cast : Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson

: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson Studio : Sony Pictures

: Sony Pictures Release Date: March 19th Jared Leto plays Morbius, the Living Vampire, in Sony's next Spider-Man spinoff movie. The film is an origin story following Michael Morbius' quest to cure his rare blood disease. And experimental procedure goes wrong, infecting him with a unique kind of vampirism.

Black Widow (Photo: Marvel) Director : Cate Shortland

: Cate Shortland Cast : Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, Rachel Weisz

: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, Rachel Weisz Studio : Marvel Studios

: Marvel Studios Release Date: May 7th The first movie in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, should have debuted in May 2020. The coronavirus pandemic pushed it back a full year into May 2021. Marvel Studios bills Black Widow as a spy thriller. Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Photo: Sony Pictures) Director : Andy Serkis

: Andy Serkis Cast : Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris

: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris Studio : Sony Pictures

: Sony Pictures Release Date: June 25th The sequel to Sony's first Spider-Man spinoff movie, Venom, releases in the summer. The film picks up right where the first left off, with Eddie Brock encountering the deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady, soon to be bonded to the symbiote called Carnage.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Director : Destin Daniel Cretton

: Destin Daniel Cretton Cast : Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh

: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh Studio : Marvel Studios

: Marvel Studios Release Date: July 9th Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings focus on Marvel Comics' master of kung-fu. The film sees him combating the Mandarin, the head of the Ten Rings organization who Trevor Slattery impersonated in Iron Man 3.

The Suicide Squad Director : James Gunn

: James Gunn Cast : Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis

: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis Studio: DC Films

DC Films Release Date: August 6th The Suicide Squad is a soft-reboot, non-sequel sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad movie. James Gunn directs, with Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis. New cast members include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Peter Capaldi as The Thinker. As part of a recent decision from Warner Bros. Pictures, The Suicide Squad will debut on HBO Max at the same time that it opens in theaters. This follows the pattern set by Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day 2020.

Eternals (Photo: Marvel Studios) Director : Chloé Zhao

: Chloé Zhao Cast : Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan

: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan Studio : Marvel Studios

: Marvel Studios Release Date: November 5th Eternals brings Jack Kirby's pantheon of celestial demigods to the big screen. Drawing on Kirby's mythology, including the Celestials and the Deviants, means this film could be something very different from Marvel Studios.