Is The MCU’s New Spider-Man Animated Series Connected to the Spider-Verse Movies?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest TV show, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, is here, and fans will be wondering if it has connections to any other notable Marvel projects. The animated series, which is now available to stream on Disney+, chronicles a young Peter Parker’s quest to balance life as a high school student with his superhero responsibilities. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which has already been renewed through Season 3, has earned positive reviews. Critics have praised everything from the show’s unique art style to its tone and storytelling. Many are impressed it’s found a way to make the well-worn Spider-Man origin story feel fresh.

Of course, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man isn’t the only acclaimed animated adaptation the character has received recently. The Spider-Verse franchise, which currently spans two movies (with a third on the way) is widely beloved. Both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and sequel Across the Spider-Verse rank among the best films (not just superhero movies) over the past handful of years. But despite that, they aren’t connected to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (not yet, anyway).

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Takes Place in its Own Alternate Reality

Narratively, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is not related to the Spider-Verse films. The show is set in its own standalone timeline, making it separate from other on-screen iterations of the Spider-Man mythos. At one point, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was going to take place in the MCU’s Sacred Timeline, depicting the origin story for Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker. As development on the show continued, the setting was changed to an alternate reality, allowing the creative team more freedom.

Showrunner Jeff Trammell told ComicBook this decision was made “very early on [in the process],” as it had proven to be too limiting to make the show fit within the confines of the Sacred Timeline. Now, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man can put its unique spin on a plethora of characters from the comics, offering up new takes on Peter’s allies, familiar faces from Spider-Man’s rogues gallery, and more.

Could Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Eventually Crossover With the Spider-Verse Films?

Just because Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man isn’t connected to the Spider-Verse franchise now doesn’t mean it never will be. The Multiverse element present in the Spider-Verse movies leaves the door open for a potential crossover down the line. As seen in Across the Spider-Verse, the Spider-Society consists of just about every Spider-Man variant one can think of, drawing from everything from Marvel Comics history to Insomniac’s popular Spider-Man video games to fill out its ranks. Donald Glover even made a cameo as a live-action Prowler in Across the Spider-Verse, so there’s no limit to where the Spider-Verse franchise is willing to go. Not to mention, two animated Spider-Man variants from both The Spectacular Spider-Man and Spider-Man Unlimited made appearances.

It’s conceivable that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man‘s Peter Parker could make an appearance in Beyond the Spider-Verse. He likely wouldn’t have a major role in the film, but a cameo would be a fun development — especially if fans respond positively to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The filmmakers behind the Spider-Verse films are dedicated to crafting love letters to the character, paying homage to Spider-Man’s rich legacy. For now, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man stands alone, but it wouldn’t be surprising if there was interest to make it part of the ever-expanding Spider-Verse down the line.