Marvel’s Eternals is streaming on Disney+ for all subscribers, and now director Chloé Zhao confirms commentary and other special features will be available in March. Eternals and 13 more Marvel Studios movies are available to stream in IMAX Enhanced, offering subscribers a choice between the original theatrical release in widescreen or IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio, and at-home viewers will soon be able to watch Eternals with audio commentary from Zhao. A new documentary special, Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Eternals, will go behind the scenes of the epic spanning thousands of years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Commentary, Assembled and other bonus features will be [available] on D+ in March,” Zhao confirmed in a post published on Instagram. “So much has been said about our film and now I’m so excited for y’all to have your own experience with it. Love to all the fans, audiences, exhibitors, theater workers, critics, and of course all the amazing people who so passionately worked on this film.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYts8nQlu2A/

Two versions of Eternals debuted January 12 on Disney+, with only the film’s theatrical trailer available as an extra.

Eternals is available to own on 4K UHD and Blu-ray disc on February 15 with all-new bonus features, including audio commentary from Zhao and Visual Effects Supervisors Stephane Ceretti and Mårten Larsson; behind-the-scenes documentary “Immortalized,” a deep dive into the cosmic creations of Jack Kirby; “Walks of Life,” a featurette with the cast celebrating “Marvel’s biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes” yet; a gag reel; and four deleted scenes.

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

Eternals is streaming now on Disney+. The film is available to own now on Digital and February 15 on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.