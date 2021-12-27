Marvel Studios Reveals Eternals Deleted Scenes Ahead of Home Release

There’s more Eternals in the home media version releasing February 15 from Marvel Studios. With a runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes, the epic Eternals is one of the longest Marvel movies, in the neighborhood of Avengers: Endgame (3 hours and 2 minutes) and Avengers: Infinity War (2 hours and 29 minutes). And according to director Chloe Zhao’s pre-release interview with Fandango, the theatrical cut “could be longer” because Eternals spans “ten characters, the Celestials, and 7,000 years. There’s a lot going on.” Some of those goings-ons not seen in theaters will be included in the Eternals extras, which you can see below.

Deleted scenes available on the Eternals 4K UHD and Blu-ray release include:

Gravity – Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Jack (Esai Daniel Cross) have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough.

– Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Jack (Esai Daniel Cross) have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough. Nostalgia – Sprite (Lia McHugh) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon.

– Sprite (Lia McHugh) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon. Movies – Gligamesh (Don Lee) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team.

– Gligamesh (Don Lee) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team. Small Talk – Sprite confronts Dane (Kit Harington) in the museum about his interactions with Sersi (Gemma Chan)

Below are more bonus features included on the disc version of Eternals:

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson

– View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson Immortalized – Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU.

– Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU. Walks of Life – Eternals unveils Marvel’s biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes.

– Eternals unveils Marvel’s biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes. Gag Reel – Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the charming cast and crew.

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

Eternals is streaming January 12 for all subscribers on Disney+ and is available to own February 15 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.