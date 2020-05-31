Marvel Releases US Agent Explainer Ahead of Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Marvel dropped an explainer on U.S. Agent/John Walker ahead of his appearance in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Now, fans have been looking forward to the Disney+ series since the moment it was announced. With all of this downtime, the company figured a quick video explainer of who the character was and how his conflict with Captain America has evolved over time might make sense. That short trailer that Marvel put out during the Super Bowl featured the copy of Cap running onto a football field with a different logo. Fans quickly freaked out when it was discovered that Walker somehow had possession of Captain America’s shield as well. Chances are, this Fall will bring even more answers about what’s going on with the MCU’s interpretation of the character.

Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt described U.S. Agent as, “As the name suggests, U.S. Agent/John Walker was turned into a pseudo-Captain America experiment to work solely on behalf of the United States government. He did, however, make his comics debut as the supervillain Super-Patriot so it's yet to be revealed if Russell's take will be friend or foe to the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).”

Marvel Studios has tried to keep a lid on the storyline, though Stan couldn’t help but tease what fans could expect.

"I think it's time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we've met him through," Stan recalled. "So, I don't know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don't know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don't know what he's gonna do. I can't see him on an iPhone...I think it's gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony's character and Anthony himself which is always another character."

