Sadie Sink Being in Avengers: Secret Wars Can Only Mean 1 Thing (& It’s Going to Be a Disaster for the MCU)

Marvel Studios is keeping its cards very close to the vest when it comes to the next two Avengers movies. That’s not much of a surprise, given that keeping secrets is the name of the game. However, it’s tough for fans to just sit on their hands right now, as there are so many question marks. For starters, a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstays are seemingly sitting out Avengers: Doomsday, not securing a chair for themselves at the big cast reveal. Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, and Benedict Cumberbatch are all surprising omissions. Still, they aren’t stirring nearly as much conversation as Tom Holland, who won’t appear despite having a solo movie coming out a few months prior to Doomsday‘s release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Leaving Spider-Man out of the next big event film makes sense because he’s on his own now. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will keep him in the loop as he teams up with the Punisher and the Hulk to take on whatever villain is causing trouble. But there’s one unknown quantity in the movie that is scrambling the Internet’s brains: Sadie Sink. While the Stranger Things star is confirmed to be part of Brand New Day‘s cast, her role is a mystery. The theories have been fast and furious, but none stick out because there’s just too little to go on. Well, the latest update about Sink may very well reveal her role in the MCU and its potential consequences.

Sadie Sink’s MCU Role Is Starting to Reveal Itself

Tossing a woman with red hair into a Spider-Man movie always opens a can of worms. The first idea that everyone latches onto is that they’re playing a version of Mary Jane Watson. Brand New Day is not going to veer into that territory, as Zendaya’s Michelle Jones fills that role beautifully. With that put to bed, other Marvel redheads start to feel their ears burning. Jean Grey is another popular rumor for Sink’s role, and there’s some fuel on that fire now because of the news of the actor’s return in Avengers: Secret Wars. However, it would take a lot of effort to explain why one of Marvel’s most powerful mutants is running around New York without her team by her side. All that to say, Sink is likely playing an important Marvel character with red hair who has some sort of connection to Spider-Man. That list is small without MJ, but there is one name that makes a ton of sense.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, Peter and MJ have dealt with their fair share of major life events, including divorce and death. There have been moments when they were happy, though, including when they had their daughter, Mayday. Born with bright red hair, the young girl takes after her dad, having superpowers of her own. She eventually learns about great power and great responsibility and becomes a hero in her own right. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse introduces a version of the character who is very eager to help, despite not being able to walk on her own. The MCU could take a page out of Sony’s book and have Sink play Mayday in live-action, as all the pieces are in place. However, it would be a massive mistake.

Mayday Parker Isn’t What the MCU Needs Right Now

If Marvel Studios chooses to go down the Mayday route, the easiest path would be to have her be the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Kirsten Dunst’s MJ. Peter 2 reveals in Spider-Man: No Way Home that his relationship is still going strong, and while he doesn’t mention children, that doesn’t mean they don’t exist. Mayday could be looking to forge her own path and decides that teaming up with her father’s former ally is the right move. On paper, it all sounds great, especially since it seems like Maguire may crawl his way into Doomsday and reveal more about his life back home. But going down this road means opening a Pandora’s box that may never close.

Making Maguire’s Spider-Man and his family a major part of the phase of the MCU runs the risk of setting Holland’s hero back, just as he’s starting to find his groove. It was hard enough for him to step out of Robert Downey Jr.’s shadow, and now he’ll have to do it again with a beloved actor that many fans grew up with. That sounds like a recipe for disaster, so the MCU should just avoid it altogether and have Sink play someone totally unrelated to past Spider-Man franchises.

Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on December 17, 2027.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!