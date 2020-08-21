Some Marvel Fans Are Rediscovering The Illuminati Easter Egg From Iron Man 2

Marvel fans are "rediscovering" an Iron Man 2 Easter egg that seems to point to the existence of Marvel's Illuminati. Quite literally: a shot of Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) iPhone during Iron Man 2 revealed that he has an "Illuminati" app on his phone, alongside the "S.H.I.E.L.D." app. At the time when Iron Man 2 was released (2010), the Illuminati app just seemed like a fun little Marvel Easter Egg director Jon Favreau included in the movie. However, with rumors that a Marvel Cinematic Universe Illuminati project could be in the works, fans are seeing this Iron Man 2 in a much different light.

If Marvel Studios does move forward with an Illuminati movie or TV show, this scene in Iron Man 2 could actually turn out to be an important potential retcon moment! It could be established that Tony was part of the Marvel Illuminati since Phase I of the MCU - and fans are apparently down with the idea!