Some Marvel Fans Are Rediscovering The Illuminati Easter Egg From Iron Man 2

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel fans are "rediscovering" an Iron Man 2 Easter egg that seems to point to the existence of Marvel's Illuminati. Quite literally: a shot of Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) iPhone during Iron Man 2 revealed that he has an "Illuminati" app on his phone, alongside the "S.H.I.E.L.D." app. At the time when Iron Man 2 was released (2010), the Illuminati app just seemed like a fun little Marvel Easter Egg director Jon Favreau included in the movie. However, with rumors that a Marvel Cinematic Universe Illuminati project could be in the works, fans are seeing this Iron Man 2 in a much different light.

If Marvel Studios does move forward with an Illuminati movie or TV show, this scene in Iron Man 2 could actually turn out to be an important potential retcon moment! It could be established that Tony was part of the Marvel Illuminati since Phase I of the MCU - and fans are apparently down with the idea!

Marvel Illuminati Explained

In case you don't know: here's a concise explanation of who Marvel's Illuminati are. 

Iron Man 2 Illuminati App

There it is in closer view: Tony Stark's not-so-secret Illuminati App! 

All Part of the Plan

Such is the power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: fans are always convinced that simple Easter eggs were somehow always part of the larger plan. 

YouTube Says It's True

The YouTubers. Keeping their finger on the Marvel pulse(?). 

Coming to Disney+

A lot of Marvel fans are now convinced that a Marvel Illuminati series is headed to Disney+. We recently had big discussion on that: Here's How Marvel could do an Illuminati series right

Fantastic Four Next?

Now the Marvel rumor mill is really churning, with word of an Illuminati project colliding with new rumors that the Fantastic Four have something in development. So far, nothing official has been announced on any front. 

Namor Too, While We're At It

Of course, the Marvel Illuminati can't exist without Namor, the Sub-Mariner. The other big secret reveal that fans think the MCU has been building towards, all along. 

It's Retcon Time

Marvel pulled off a big retcon to make Captain Marvel's story work: they could easily do the same for the Illuminati (and probably would) 

Do you want to see Marvel's Illuminati in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments! 

