Some Marvel Fans Are Rediscovering The Illuminati Easter Egg From Iron Man 2
Marvel fans are "rediscovering" an Iron Man 2 Easter egg that seems to point to the existence of Marvel's Illuminati. Quite literally: a shot of Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) iPhone during Iron Man 2 revealed that he has an "Illuminati" app on his phone, alongside the "S.H.I.E.L.D." app. At the time when Iron Man 2 was released (2010), the Illuminati app just seemed like a fun little Marvel Easter Egg director Jon Favreau included in the movie. However, with rumors that a Marvel Cinematic Universe Illuminati project could be in the works, fans are seeing this Iron Man 2 in a much different light.
If Marvel Studios does move forward with an Illuminati movie or TV show, this scene in Iron Man 2 could actually turn out to be an important potential retcon moment! It could be established that Tony was part of the Marvel Illuminati since Phase I of the MCU - and fans are apparently down with the idea!
Marvel Illuminati Explained
In 'Iron Man 2' (2010), Tony Stark has an Illuminati app on his phone.
In the comics, Iron Man was part of the Illuminati superhero group with Doctor Strange, Professor X, Mister Fantastic, Namor, and Black Bolt. pic.twitter.com/qeTefygbVz— afri (@geeksworld_) August 16, 2020
In case you don't know: here's a concise explanation of who Marvel's Illuminati are.prevnext
Iron Man 2 Illuminati App
In Iron Man 2 (2010), Tony Stark has a Illuminati app on his phone. pic.twitter.com/0V1BSmjYGX— Movie Details (@moviedetail) August 13, 2020
There it is in closer view: Tony Stark's not-so-secret Illuminati App!prevnext
All Part of the Plan
It’s crazy that Marvel have possibly been building the Illuminati storyline since Iron Man 2 pic.twitter.com/OxbiHbiuea— EverythingLowery (@everythinglwry) August 13, 2020
Such is the power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: fans are always convinced that simple Easter eggs were somehow always part of the larger plan.prevnext
YouTube Says It's True
I saw this on YouTube and hadda check for myself , clear as day tony stark in iron man 2 has shield and the Illuminati on his phone, marvel be plotting shit yearssss ahead man this is crazy 👀🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hfL2TS3rQO— ++ alexx cardoza (@alexxwithtw0xs) August 16, 2020
The YouTubers. Keeping their finger on the Marvel pulse(?).prevnext
Coming to Disney+
In a scene in Iron Man 2, Tony pulls out his phone and one of the apps on it says Illuminati. Referring to the Marvel illuminati group (Iron Man, Professor X, Black Bolt, Black Panther & Doctor Strange). I wonder if that could end up being a future Disney+ show...— Sultan Of Swing (@Sham69__) July 10, 2020
A lot of Marvel fans are now convinced that a Marvel Illuminati series is headed to Disney+. We recently had big discussion on that: Here's How Marvel could do an Illuminati series right!prevnext
Fantastic Four Next?
Entirely speculation, but if true has MASSIVE implications. Makes complete sense for the Fantastic Four to get moving on production if Marvel’s Illuminati is on the way.— Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) August 17, 2020
Now the Marvel rumor mill is really churning, with word of an Illuminati project colliding with new rumors that the Fantastic Four have something in development. So far, nothing official has been announced on any front.prevnext
Namor Too, While We're At It
Entirely speculation, but if true has MASSIVE implications. Makes complete sense for the Fantastic Four to get moving on production if Marvel’s Illuminati is on the way.— Liam Crowley (@LiamTCrowley) August 17, 2020
Of course, the Marvel Illuminati can't exist without Namor, the Sub-Mariner. The other big secret reveal that fans think the MCU has been building towards, all along.prevnext
It's Retcon Time
There was an illuminati easter egg in Iron Man 2 so I'm guessing retcon— Kratos Boy (@LuvKratossss) July 22, 2020
Marvel pulled off a big retcon to make Captain Marvel's story work: they could easily do the same for the Illuminati (and probably would)
Do you want to see Marvel's Illuminati in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.