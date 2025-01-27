Marvel Fans Agree That This Character Has Been Wasted by the MCU

Recent Reddit discussions have highlighted growing frustration with the MCU’s treatment of Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, particularly following his reduced role since the events of Captain America: Civil War. The character, who made his debut in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger before becoming a central figure in both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, has seen significantly diminished screen time and character development in recent years, being often used as a ladder for other heroes personal journey. This conversation has intensified as Stan prepares to return in Thunderbolts*, where he’ll join an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and David Harbour’s Red Guardian.

Bucky’s journey from Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans) best friend to brainwashed HYDRA agent to recovering hero made him one of the MCU’s most complex characters. In The Winter Soldier, the revelation that the feared assassin was actually Steve’s presumed-dead friend created one of the franchise’s most compelling narratives, with Stan’s performance bringing depth to both the cold-blooded killer and the traumatized man beneath. The film’s exploration of Bucky’s psychological conditioning and Steve’s desperate attempts to reach him resonated strongly with audiences, leading to high expectations for his future development.

These expectations seemed validated by Civil War, where Bucky’s struggle with his past actions and the question of his culpability while under HYDRA’s control drove the central conflict between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark. The film delved deep into themes of guilt, redemption, and loyalty, with Bucky’s character serving as more than just a plot device. “Bucky was one of my favorite characters in Winter Soldier and Civil War. I loved the physicality of his fighting style and his entire appearance,” wrote Reddit user catshirtgoalie, who went on to express disappointment with the character’s treatment. The consensus is that Infinity War and Endgame wasted Bucky, whose role was reduced to brief appearances and background shots.

Despite The Falcon and the Winter Soldier attempting to address this decline by pairing Bucky with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), many fans feel the series shortchanged his character development. While some viewers, like Reddit user EasternFudge, praise the show for “building up both Bucky and Sam and their dynamic,” others argue it primarily served to establish Sam as Captain America while relegating Bucky to a supporting role. The series touched on Bucky’s attempts to make amends for his past actions but never fully explored the depths of his trauma or his potential beyond being Steve Rogers’ former sidekick. As Reddit user BigB-llsMcGirk noted, “Sebastian Stan as Bucky is one of the best castings and performances in MCU… Dude needs a headline movie.”

Thunderbolts* Has the Potential to Fix Bucky in the MCU

Marvel Studios’ upcoming Thunderbolts* represents a radical departure from traditional superhero team-ups, assembling a group of morally ambiguous characters for what director Jake Schreier describes as a character-driven story. The film brings together a unique roster under the supervision of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s manipulative CIA operative, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Recent trailers have revealed that the team will be brought together at a mysterious facility, with the addition of Lewis Pullman as “Bob,” reportedly a version of the mentally unstable superhero known as The Sentry.

The film’s potential for Bucky’s character development seems promising, with Sebastian Stan recently comparing the team dynamics to The Breakfast Club.

“I know these are bold words, but there’s no other Marvel group that you can kind of compare us to, it’s its own thing,” Stan explained. “I like The Breakfast Club, that’s the best way of describing it. A pair of misfits that hopefully don’t kill each other.” This focus on character interaction and group dynamics could provide the perfect platform for exploring Bucky’s complexity beyond his connection to Captain America.

However, some fans remain skeptical about Bucky’s role in the film. Reddit user silverBruise_32 voiced concern that he might once again serve primarily as support for other characters, “In Thunderbolts*, it’s going to be Yelena and Ghost. Why would they change what works?” While the concerns are understandable, there are also reasons to remain optimistic. Recent cryptic comments from the cast about the film’s mysterious asterisk, with David Harbour saying that “things may not be what they seem to be,” indicate the movie could surprise fans. This tease, combined with Stan’s own comment at Tokyo Comic-Con—”Not Captain America…yet”—while holding Cap’s shield, suggests Thunderbolts* might have bigger plans for Bucky than fans expect.

Thunderbolts* arrives in theaters on May 2nd.