Fantastic Four: First Steps Concept Art Teases Why Sue Storm Will Be the MCU’s New MVP

Leaked concept art from Marvel Studios has revealed exciting new details about Sue Storm’s powers in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, suggesting the Invisible Woman may emerge as one of the MCU’s most powerful heroes. While the official trailer already gave fans a taste of the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic, the concept art by Marvel artist Mushk Rizni showcases Sue’s abilities in ways that exceed anything previously seen in Fantastic Four adaptations. The artwork demonstrates that Marvel Studios fully understands that Sue Storm’s powers extend far beyond mere invisibility, positioning Vanessa Kirby’s character as potentially the team’s most formidable member.

WARNING: Potential spoilers below for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The concept art portrays Sue Storm utilizing her powers with remarkable versatility and strength. One striking image shows her generating a massive vessel that shields the entire team amid turbulent waters, demonstrating her ability to create structures capable of withstanding immense external pressure while moving independently. Another piece captures a more intimate application of her abilities: Sue creating a small force field to catch her young son Franklin before he falls from a couch. This juxtaposition highlights the raw power and precise control she possesses, capabilities that previous Fantastic Four film adaptations completely underutilized, or ignored.

The concept art also gives significant attention to the combat applications of Sue’s powers. Several images depict her projecting invisible barriers to deflect incoming fire and even forming shards of energy to launch at enemies. Perhaps most intriguing is artwork showing Sue using her abilities for reconnaissance, creating fields that detect hidden adversaries through walls by manipulating light refraction. This sophisticated application suggests the film will explore the broad applications of her powers rather than treating invisibility as her only meaningful contribution to the team’s arsenal.

What’s the Extent of Sue Storm’s Powers in the Comic Books?

Initially conceived as simply “The Invisible Girl” with limited abilities, Sue has transformed into one of Marvel’s most formidable characters through decades of creative development. Her core powers revolve around two fundamental abilities: invisibility and force field generation, both stemming from her manipulation of light waves and energy fields. These skills have been reimagined dozens of times, with each iteration giving Sue more versatility.

The invisibility aspect of Sue’s powers began as self-concealment but expanded to encompass making others invisible as well. She can bend light around herself or others through control of light refraction, rendering them completely undetectable to the naked eye. This ability works on a spectrum rather than as a binary on/off switch, meaning Sue can create selective invisibility, making only certain parts of objects invisible or creating windows of visibility within otherwise solid surfaces.

Her force field generation became even more flexible as decades went by. These psionic energy constructs can take virtually any shape Sue can imagine, from simple barriers to complex geometric forms. Their resourcefulness allows them to function defensively by blocking attacks, offensively as concussive weapons, or as tools for environmental manipulation. Furthermore, when she concentrates, Sue’s force fields can withstand enormous pressure, energy blasts, and even cosmic-level attacks.

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

What makes Sue particularly powerful is the creative application of these seemingly straightforward abilities. By combining her powers in innovative ways, she achieves effects far beyond their basic functions. She can create invisible platforms for transportation, detect unseen threats through force field sensitivity, and even utilize her abilities at the microscopic level with sufficient concentration. Plus, the scientific basis of her powers provides logical extensions that writers have explored with increasingly sophisticated applications over the years.

The recently leaked artwork suggests First Steps may finally give cinematic audiences the truly formidable Sue Storm that comic readers have known for years, not just a supporting character with convenient defensive abilities, but potentially the most powerful member of the Fantastic Four when utilizing her powers to their fullest extent. We’ll know for sure how the MCU version of Sue Storm will fare when The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25th.

What applications of Sue Storm’s powers are you most excited to see on screen? Do you think she’ll become as powerful in the MCU as she’s been in the comics? Share your thoughts below!