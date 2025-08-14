In the vast landscape of superhero cinema, The Fantastic Four have been a puzzle over the years. Marvel’s First Family, a quartet of cosmic adventurers whose relationships among one another are as crucial as their powers, has struggled to find consistent footing on the big screen since 2005. While the individual members have shone in comic book pages for decades, translating their complex relationships and unique talents into a compelling story on the silver screen has proven to be a recurring challenge. Past attempts have often leaned heavily on familiar tropes – Reed Richards as the sole scientific genius, Johnny Storm as the impulsive hothead, Ben Grimm as the lovable brute, and Sue Storm as the often-underestimated anchor. These portrayals have become tropes and frequently fallen short of capturing the true essence of The Fantastic Four as a collective of brilliant minds pushing the boundaries of science and exploration.

However, the arrival of Fantastic Four: First Steps has cracked the code, delivering a version of the team that not only honors their rich comic history but elevates them to new heights. This iteration stands out not for groundbreaking special effects or the villainous spectacle that is Galactus, but for a far more fundamental and enduring reason: First Steps finally treats each member of The Fantastic Four as the exceptionally intelligent and capable individuals they are outside of the group, creating a dynamic of true intellectual equality that has been sorely missing in previous adaptations.

By Showcasing Each Member’s Specific Talents, the Film Establishes a Family of True Superheroes

Previous Fantastic Four films have often prioritized Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, leaving the other members to supporting roles. Because of this, Sue, Ben, and Johnny’s intelligence and skills are either downplayed or simply taken for granted. First Steps consciously and deliberately subverts this trend. The film dedicates significant screen time to showing the unique intellectual contributions each member brings to the team.

Johnny Storm, for instance, is not merely the fiery, wisecracking heartthrob. First Steps portrays him as a highly skilled astronautical engineer with a surprising aptitude for linguistics; a talent that proves invaluable during their showdown with Shalla-Bal, the Silver Surfer. His ability to decipher an unknown alien language from three foreign words he only heard once becomes a crucial plot point, highlighting his intellect in a rarely seen before.

Similarly, Ben Grimm’s legendary piloting skills are not just referenced; they are put on full display in a breathtaking sequence where he expertly flies their spacecraft through the treacherous cosmic currents as Sue is giving birth. The dangerous maneuver will slingshot the ship, that does not have enough fuel, back to earth with the gravity from a neuron star and also ensare Shalla-Bal in the gravity. This moment firmly establish Ben as more than just a powerhouse; he’s a seasoned and intelligent professional whose piloting skills are essential to their survival.

Each Member Actively Contributes Their Unique Intellect and Skills to Solve Complex and World-Ending Challenges

Sue Storm’s portrayal in First Steps is perhaps the most significant departure from previous iterations. Rather than solely focusing on her being able to turn invisible and her role as the emotional center of the team, the film establishes her as a formidable and respected political leader and diplomat. We see Sue frequently addressing the United Nations and learned she neogtiated a peace treaty with Mole Man, who deeply distrusts humans who live on the surface. Her intelligence and strategic thinking are evident in her articulate speeches and her ability to navigate intricate global and local politics. Her understanding of international relations and public perception becomes an indispensable asset, particularly when she makes the choice to address protestors outside of The Baxter Builder with her infant, Franklin, in her arms, explaining that she will not sacrifice her child or the Earth. First Steps firmly positions Sue as an intellectual force in her own right, capable of wielding influence on a global scale, but also puts her physical powers on full display as well, solidifying her as a powerhouse of mind and body.

Of course, Reed Richards remains the preeminent scientific mind, but First Steps cleverly avoids isolating him as the sole source of progress. Instead, the film showcases how the team collaborates, each member bringing their unique expertise and perspectives to the table. Scientific breakthroughs are often the result of their collective brainstorming and experimentation, with Johnny’s engineering insights, Ben’s practical understanding of mechanics, and Sue’s grasp of broader societal impacts all playing crucial roles. This emphasis on shared intellect and collaborative problem-solving is what truly elevates First Steps above its predecessors. It finally presents The Fantastic Four not as Reed Richards and his supporting cast, but as a true ensemble of brilliant individuals who, together, are far greater than the sum of their already impressive parts.

This nuanced and respectful portrayal of each member’s intelligence and skills is the key reason why Fantastic Four: First Steps is not just a good Fantastic Four movie; it is, unequivocally, the best.