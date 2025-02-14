Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Delayed





Blade's production shakeup has led to Marvel moving Fantastic Four. Today, the company announced that the big MCU debut for Marvel's First Family will happen on Valentines Day 2025 rather than November 8 2024. The move to February has all of the Marvel fans talking online. But, Fantastic Four is far from the only title that saw its release date affected by the swap. Avengers: Secret Wars now sits in 2026. A painful wait for some fan who had already begun anticipating that film. Curiously, Avengers: Kang Dynasty remains unchanged for the moment. It will be interesting to see if things are further shuffled around or if this is as far as it will go. For now, the Marvel fans will have to wait just a bit longer to get Fantastic Four in the theater.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told reporters that the casting process would be a little ways off last July. Now that the script is being assembled, fans are getting antsy about one of the company's most popular properties.

"I don't think it's soon," Feige told ET Online about the eventual reveal. "This [Black Widow] is our first red carpet event in two years. We'll see what happens with upcoming gatherings and fan events where we can release more news. I hope sometime in the near future." Speculation has only grown from that moment. Phase 4 has led to fans chomping at the bit for all the major story beats to come immediately. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the end of this phase and should deliver some answers. But, for the hungriest among the viewers, answers can't come quickly enough.

Last year, Comicbook.com spoke t the Marvel Studios boss and he seemed to think that achieving a balance between established actors and newcomers would be key for Fantastic Four. That choice could go over really well with fans.

"I think the MCU is a beautiful combination of both (established actors and new faces)," Feige shared. "I think you look no further than Simu in Shang-Chi, like Chris Hemsworth, like Tom Hiddleston, like Tom Holland, an actor that hadn't been seen by a tremendous amount of people before, or you have a Benedict stepping into Doctor Strange or Christian Bale stepping into Gorr in our Thor film. It is always a beautiful combination of both, and it really is about the search for the best actor for the job whether that actor is known to the world yet or not."

