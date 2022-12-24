Marvel Star Recalls Turning Down an Avengers: Endgame Return

Avengers: Endgame included almost every major character to ever appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but one star revealed how they initially turned down a return. The 2019 blockbuster film capped off the Infinity Saga, marking the end of the line for several key heroes like Captain America and Iron Man. The time-travel nature of Endgame allowed for surprising returns, like Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow / Crossbones. Grillo debuted in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Agent Rumlow of S.H.I.E.L.D. Of course, Rumlow was secretly a Hydra agent, and made a brief appearance in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. While Avengers: Endgame did include a cameo by Rumlow, the actor admitted it almost didn't happen.

The latest issue of Empire Magazine had a conversation with Frank Grillo, where he spoke about almost turning down a role in Avengers: Endgame. Grillo was part of the S.T.R.I.K.E. team that recovered Loki's scepter following the Battle of New York, but he was annoyed that he didn't get to make more appearances across the MCU as Crossbones. He later admitted to being "an asshole" when he declined a cameo. "There was supposed to be a lot more of Crossbones. I was the one character who I think should be in more of them, and these other idiot characters are still there. I was being an asshole, being a bit petulant," Grillo said.

Luckily, Grillo's own son was able to talk his Dad out of making a career misstep, reminding him how much he enjoyed his time on the MCU sets. "He said, 'This is going to be the biggest movie in the world,' and he was right," Grillo added. "And I had a beautiful time. They did the ten-year anniversary, Stan Lee was there, and I stood and went 'What an asshole I am!'"

After appearing as Brock Rumlow — the HYDRA agent who turns into Crossbones — Frank Grillo said he felt the character wasn't done justice. That's why when the Russo Brothers came calling for Avengers: Endgame, he actually hung up on them during the first call. The Captain America star stated he was under the assumption his seven-picture deal with the House of Ideas would prove more fruitful, and that was originally the driving force behind his initial decision to not appear.

"The trajectory of Crossbones took a turn and he was out of the series really quickly, right? And I was a little pissed off about it because, y'know, I signed a seven-picture deal with them," Grillo said on an episode of the Lights Camera Barstool podcast last year. "And it was like, 'Oh, you're going to be part of the Marvel Universe, right?' And it didn't happen. And so they called me and they said, 'Look, we need you to come down for a week for Avengers,' and I'm like, 'For what?' And they go, 'Well, we can't…' I'm like, 'No, I'm not doing it.' So I hung up. I get a call back. I'm like, 'I'm not coming. Leave me alone' And like… who am I? Who am I, right?"

