Marvel Studios’ latest poster for Avengers: Doomsday is a callback to the marketing campaign that introduced audiences to Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. It’s been 20 years since Jon Favreau cast Downey as Tony Stark in the movie that would launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Neither man could have anticipated what they’d started or that Downey would eventually return to the franchise as the villain of an Avengers movie.

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The new poster features an extreme close-up of half of Doctor Doom’s mask. The composition mirrors that of one of the original Iron Man teaser posters, with Doom’s green eye taking the place of the illuminated blue eye of Stark’s armor. It’s particularly fitting given that Marvel had considered Downey for the role of Doctor Doom before he was cast as Iron Man. During a conversation with Kevin Feige celebrating the 15th anniversary of Iron Man in 2023, Favreau recalled that Downey had previously met with Marvel about playing the villain in what he believed was 2005’s Fantastic Four. Little did anyone know that Downey would eventually get to play both characters.

Marvel’s New Avengers: Doomsday Poster Brings Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU Career Full Circle

The marketing campaign for Iron Man had to sell audiences on the idea that a character most of the general public had never heard of could be a movie star. Marvel and Favreau made that armor look like something audiences had to see in action on the big screen. Even the original teaser poster, which didn’t feature the title of the movie, managed to make a character that had been around since the 1960s feel like something new.

Downey would eventually return the favor to the director who fought to cast him as Tony Stark. In 2014, the actor put his skills as a graphic artist to use, designing a series of collectible posters for Favreau’s Chef. Downey, who also appeared in the movie, created the posters to promote the film’s premiere at South by Southwest. By that point, the two men had made three Iron Man movies together, with Favreau continuing to play Happy Hogan in the franchise after handing over directing duties to Shane Black.

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Marvel spent the better part of a decade making the face behind Iron Man’s mask one of the most recognizable in the world. When Tony Stark finally died in Avengers: Endgame, the filmmakers even gave him one last chance to deliver the line that closed out the movie that started it all. Downey’s departure from the franchise felt every bit as consequential as the death of the character he’d been playing for 11 years.

The biggest question surrounding Downey’s return to the MCU has been how the Russo brothers intend to reconcile the actor’s history with the franchise with his introduction as Victor von Doom. Marvel has given fans plenty of opportunities to speculate about a potential connection between the two characters, but the similarities between these two posters don’t necessarily have to mean anything for the plot of Avengers: Doomsday. The studio could just be acknowledging a relationship that audiences have with an actor that extends beyond any one character he plays. Which movie contained your favorite Iron Man appearance? Let us know in the comments.