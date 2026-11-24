Grand Theft Auto 6 seemed destined to break records, and now it’s becoming more clear exactly what those records are. PlayStation has just spoken about how well GTA 6 has done on PS5 in the few days since launch, revealing certain stats and milestones that demonstrate a record-shattering weekend for the console manufacturer.

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As stated on the PlayStation Blog, GTA 6 has reached 39 million players on PS5. Strangely, it doesn’t explicitly spell out how many units were sold — it’s possible account sharing helped boost the numbers here — but the real number likely isn’t too far off from 39 million. For context, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is considered a smash hit and, as of August, has sold 18 million units in the three or so years since launch. Rockstar Games previously shared GTA 6 had sold 32.5 million copies across both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on it first day alone, showing how much word of mouth and overwhelmingly positive buzz has equaled a few million more sales.

GTA 6‘s Launch Stats Are Impressive

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

These staggering numbers, according to PlayStation, have made GTA 6‘s launch the biggest launch on PlayStation hardware across the five home consoles and two handhelds. As of November 22nd, it also had the highest number of concurrent players for game on PlayStation, which includes free-to-play games like Fortnite and other heavy hitters like Call of Duty. Cumulatively, player spent around 683 million hours in Leonida on PlayStation from launch to November 22nd, and clocked an average of 17.4 hours in the game.

Many of these players were new to the PS5, as well. PlayStation noted the well-reviewed open-world game launch saw the biggest number of new consoles connecting online since the PS5’s launch in November 2020 “outside of end-of-year” holidays, meaning this wasn’t the largest weekend ever for new PS5s, but it was among them.

Also, GTA 6 was the first game played on 70% of these brand-new PS5s. This is quite impressive, too, since the console comes pre-loaded with Astro’s Playroom and the game itself is around 210 GB, showing the determination and patience of those who wanted to play GTA 6 before anything else. Astro’s Playroom also shot up in list of the most-played PS5 titles, which illustrated how at least some dabbled in their new free PS5 game even if it wasn’t their first choice.

Other analysts have chimed in with various reports and projections speaking to GTA 6‘s success, too. According to reliable research firm Circana, PS5 console sales shot up 2.4 times in the week ending in November 7th compared to the same week in 2025. Xbox Series X|S hardware sales went up 2.3 times during that same window, as well. Gaming market data firm Alinea Analytics also estimated the game had sold 44.9 million units, with 33.7 million on PS5 and 11.2 million on Xbox Series X|S. These are just estimates and PlayStation’s use of “unique players” instead of hard units sold mean there probably won’t be exact sales data until Rockstar inevitably reveals another milestone.

Xbox, on the other hand, hasn’t come out with any other sort of official stats. Given the install base and PlayStation’s heavy marketing push, its batch of stats are likely going to be vastly inferior by comparison, even if they set some records for the green-tinted console maker. Xbox has also had to talk around GTA 6 in some instances, likely due to PlayStation’s aforementioned marketing deal with Rockstar. For example, Xbox was giving out fake doctor’s notes so players could take a few days off for the “BIG week” in gaming, gesturing at GTA 6 without saying it. The company also held a sweepstakes for an Xbox inside of an alligator, another reference to the gator-infested lands of Leonida.

Is this more or less what you expected from Grand Theft Auto 6? Let us know in the comments.