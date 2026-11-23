The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday is drawing ever shorter, and now, in celebration of the upcoming release, some incredible real-world pop-ups connected to the movie are getting fans even more excited. Earlier today, the final Doomsday trailer was released, and with it came a flood of reveals, including confirmation that Bucky and Steve will be reunited, a new look at the return of the X-Men, proof that the fan theory that Steve is really Loki is wrong, and so much more. That alone, with less than one month to go, has boosted interest in the upcoming movie once again.

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However, the exciting reveals aren’t only taking place on screen. Rather, several real-world locations have been upgraded with myriad Doomsday connections, and the size and scale of them are indicative of just how massive this upcoming MCU installment will really be. Specifically, the Doomsday countdown has begun appearing on various new installations, with some unique twists on what’s been done before. Check out glimpses of these new installations and more about them below.

These New Pop-Ups Confirm that Doomsday Will Be Bigger Than Ever

Social media has been abuzz with the news that various real-world locations have begun to feature massive Doomsday countdowns with unique MCU designs, which have popped up in tandem with the new trailer release. Among those that have been photographed and shared online are a huge Shuri/Black Panther mask, which has reportedly appeared in Oakland, California, and a giant Gambit card, which has landed in New Orleans, Louisiana. Presumably, there are more (or there will be), but those are the ones currently making the rounds.

A Doomsday countdown and giant Shuri mask have appeared in Oakland pic.twitter.com/vKexLKhCcm — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) November 23, 2026

A massive Gambit card has appeared in New Orleans with the ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ countdown. pic.twitter.com/PEFuAil6iG — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) November 23, 2026

So far, it seems this unique marketing strategy is working. In addition to the appearances getting plenty of attention online, fans are also responding positively to them in the comments. In response to the post showing Gambit’s card, for example, one commenter wrote, “This is actually so f—ing cool holy,” and another said, “Promotion on a whole level.” It’s the latter, in particular, that feels notable. While Avengers movies, of course, always receive plenty of attention and fanfare, Doomsday really does seem to be getting a different level of marketing and promotion. After all, while these new installations are cool, they are far from the first real-world appearance from the movie (for one, there has long been a massive Doctor Doom statue in Japan).

While this hopefully means that Marvel has high expectations for the movie, it also very likely reflects the reality that the movie performing well at the box office and with audiences is critically important. Since Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has seemed to struggle to find its footing, and even with the expectation being that the MCU will get a soft reboot after Avengers: Secret Wars, Doomsday will be a very important step in making sure the MCU has a smooth path forward. If the effort going into the marketing is any indication, though, then this movie is more than primed to be a hit.

What has gotten you most excited about Doomsday thus far? Let us know in the comments down below.